Welcome to my April Woof column!

I recently had a request to discuss a very important topic that I think many of us animal lovers have thought about at least once or twice in our lives: How do we know if we are ready to and capable of adopting an animal and adding such an important family member to our lifestyles?

It all starts with truly knowing and understanding the real reason for our interest in adding a fur member to our family. Based on that, we should then consider if having a pet is actually possible for us. If the reason is superficial or related to a temporary situation, please understand that you are most likely not ready to add a pet to your family.

Once you have made the decision to adopt a pet, there are different factors to consider when it comes to selecting a pet. The first reason is related to our spare time and schedule. Are we going to be able to devote time to our new family member, or do we need to consider a pet that may not require a significant time commitment?

Certain pets need to bond with us humans more than others, especially dogs. If we do not devote the appropriate time to them, not only can they feel alone, but they can also become destructive out of boredom and/or anxiety.

Just like human kids, many of our pets need to stay busy or mentally stimulated to be as healthy and happy as possible. We also need to remember they require time to be trained, and, in moments of sickness, they require time for medical care through your veterinarian.

In addition to having available time for the potential new family member, we also have to consider whether we have enough space and if our home is ready to receive a fur baby. This includes making sure we are pet-proofing our homes to avoid exposure to any potential dangers, including access to toxic plants/chemicals, electric cords or dangerous situations. Some pets like to chew on things such as shoes, clothing, hair ties, plastics, cardboards and more.

When choosing a pet, we must think about the species and the breed. It is extremely important that we research the unique traits among different pets and breeds. For example, if we have very busy lifestyles, it is best to avoid breeds that need to be constantly stimulated and active. Some pets shed more than others or need more regular grooming appointments.

If we might not have enough time to train a dog, it is best that we avoid certain breeds that need intensive training.

If we already have a pet that does not like other dogs or cats, we have to take that into consideration.

In short, please thoroughly research the species and breed you are interested in and don’t make any decisions solely based on how adorable a kitten or puppy or other potential pet might be.

Be sure to find out whether family members are allergic to any pets. If we have children, remember that some pets are better with kids than others. If we have elderly family members remember that a dog that is not well trained can be dangerous to some elderly people. And if we have immunocompromised family members, take that into consideration, too.

It is vital to remember that adding a pet to the family is a financial commitment that involves more than just providing food and water. Pets need vaccines, preventive care, toys and medical care — and more. Pet health insurance plans are additional financial investments that while vital, can prove challenging to some families and need to be taken into consideration when deciding whether we are ready to adopt a pet or not.

When our pet is very mature or has recently passed away, it can be very challenging to determine when may be the best time to get another fur baby because everyone grieves differently. Would having a new fur baby before a current one passes away help in coping with that death, or do we need to wait until after losing a loved one before adopting a new pet? There is no right or wrong decision, as long as we have analyzed all the pros and cons and avoid making a decision based on emotions alone.

Whatever that decision may be, please know that no baby will ever be a substitute. Every pet is different.

As you can see, deciding whether to adopt a pet is a big decision. After all, this is a commitment for life, as both dogs and cats can live for many years. I truly believe pets should never be given as a gift to someone else, but rather pet ownership should be discussed to make sure that everyone is committed to the well-being of the potential new family member.

I hope this column will be helpful to you in deciding if you are ready for that next big step. Thank you for taking the time to read my column, and I am looking forward to our next topic in May. Abrazos, gente linda.

