Mayor Eric Johnson has declared Sunday, April 3, Walk Against Hate Day. The Anti-Defamation League is holding its first walk since 2019 to draw attention to rising hate crime numbers.

ADL Vice President Cheryl Drazin said numbers are rising in all categories including the highest numbers reported in the transgender community. She also noted the horrifying spike in anti-Asian and Pacific Islander hate crimes since the beginning of the pandemic. But hate has increased in all categories including anti-Semitic, anti-Black and anti-Hispanic.

The walk steps off from American Airlines Center at 9 a.m. To park in the garage, arrive by 8:30 a.m. To participate, you must be registered. Register at WalkAgainstHate.org.

— David Taffet