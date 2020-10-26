Early voters rallied at Abounding Prosperity on Saturday, Oct. 24, and then caravanned to the MLK Jr. Recreation Center to cast their ballots.

Among the speakers at the rally were state Rep. Lorraine Birabil and Jasmine Crockett, who is running unopposed for the District 100 seat that covers the Design District, downtown and parts of East and South Dallas. Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano also encouraged everyone to get out and vote.

Abounding Prosperity CEO Kirk Myers and COO Tamara Stephney and staff were there to get out the vote and oversee the organization’s weekly food distribution efforts. Radio station 97.9 The Beat led the caravan from AP to the polls.

Early voting continues through Friday, Oct. 30 and polls are open in Dallas County from 7 .m. to 7 p.m.

— David Taffet