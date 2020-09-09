Tickets are still available for AIDS Outreach Center’s virtual Evening of Hope fundraiser, but you don’t need a ticket to bid in the Evening of Hope Silent Auction, now open online.

Evening of Hope, hosted by Jaymes Vaughan, will feature a keynote address by Ryan White’s mother, Jeanne White Ginder, and entertainment by Christina Wells. Tickets are $50 ($25 for students) and are available online at AOC.org/eoh.

Those who can’t attend can still donate to the event at that website, AND you can bid in the silent auction without a ticket, too. The silent auction is now open online at AOC.MuraBid.com.

— Tammye Nash