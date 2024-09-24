Corey A. DeAngelis is best known for his enthusiasm for school vouchers — the policy of using government money to send kids to private schools. In fact, the San Antonio native has become the most vocal warrior for the cause, a key issue for many conservative Republicans and some Democrats.

They call him the “school voucher evangelist,” and to drive home his point, he uses the new anti-LGBTQ talking points about men in women’s bathrooms, the “sexualization of children” and outing transgender kids to their parents in the names of parental rights.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who spent millions this primary cycle to defeat lawmakers who opposed a bill creating such a program last session, even appeared in a photo with him.

But, as we learned last week, DeAngelis is also similarly enthusiastic about jacking off on camera for men who like watching naked men get off. DeAngelis, as discovered by the website Current Revolt, a conservative publication, is a former gay-for-pay performer who appears in a handful of videos under the stage name Seth Rose.

In one video, Jerk Off Race, the skinny guy with gay face is in a jerk off competition with three other buff naked guys standing behind him as pornography plays on the television facing him. While the other guys seem to feign some curiosity about their fellow man to appeal to the viewer’s homoerotic desires, DeAngelis’s face is scrunched up as he aggressively rubs his flaccid cock while watching porn, involving, as the video suggests, a woman.

One of the few other scenes in his short “film” career starts at a lunch with another guy on an outdoor patio, according to a teaser. The director knows how to appeal to an audience by suggesting something happens. This isn’t the case as one watches the full video. They jerk off in different rooms. (DeAngelis chooses the bathroom, where he takes off his surfer-chic clothes and unenthusiastically grabs his phone to watch pornography to get over the finish line.)

And that brings me to the point about this voucher scheme: DeAngelis is the perfect face for the system that has caused chaos for state budgets like in Arizona, fund schools that discriminate against students and only shown marginal gains for students.

That’s because they are both frauds.

— James Russell