A shopping center on Denton Drive Cutoff at Inwood Station has been demolished for new construction. For years, the center was home to the Resource Center Food Pantry and before that housed Retro Active, a resale store that benefited the organization. Another piece of Oak Lawn’s LGBT history has been wiped off the map.

The four-acre triangular piece of property is being developed into a 300-unit apartment complex.

The intersection of Hudnall Street and Maple Avenue is already a traffic nightmare, even outside of rush hour without hundreds of additional cars flooding those streets.

The construction company has promised to leave construction off Hudnall Street, but within the first weeks of that construction, they’ve violated that promise to the city. In addition, the construction company has placed one-way signs at the corners of two streets, even though the city has not changed Hudnall to one-way streets.

This is particularly inconvenient for people who live on Fleetwood Oaks, a dead-end street, and have no choice but to exit their street at Hudnall. Complaints about construction should be referred to Dallas City Hall by calling 311.

— David Taffet

EDITOR’S NOTE: In the spirit of full disclosure, David Taffet, author of this blog, lives on Fleetwood Oaks.