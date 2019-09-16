Transgender activist and actress Angelica Ross will host the 2020 Presidential Candidate Forum on LGBTQ Issues set for Friday, Sept. 20, in Coe College’s Sinclair Auditorium in Cedar Rapids, Ia. The forum will stream live.

Ross is the first transgender person to host a presidential candidate forum.

The forum is presented by GLAAD, One Iowa, The Gazette and The Advocate, and Zach Stafford, editor in chief of The Advocate, confirmed Ross’ participation today (Monday, Sept. 16). Candidates confirmed to be participating so far are Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julián Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Joe Sestak, Elizabeth Warren and Marianne Williamson, according to Deadline.com. The site also reports that country singer and season 11 The Voice contestant Bill Gilman will sing The National Anthem to open the forum.

GLAAD has also invited Beto O’Rourke, Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang to participate.

Ross and GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis will discuss with the candidates their plans for improving acceptance of the LGBT community if elected President in 2020.

Ross, 39, began her transition at 19 after a brief stint in the U.S. Navy. A self-taught computer coder, she is the founder and CEO of TransTech Social Enterprises, a firm that helps employ transgender people in the tech industry.

Ross was a featured speaker at the 2015 White House LGBTQ Tech and Innovation Summit, and in 2016 began acting in Her Story, a web series about trans women in Los Angeles that was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama.

Ross came to national prominence with her portrayal of Candy Ferocity in seasons 1 and 2 of Pose and earlier this year announced she was leaving that series to portray Nurse Rita in American Horror Story: 1984, making her the first transgender actor to appear as a series regular in the American Horror Story franchise.