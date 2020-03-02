Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar has announced that she is ending her campaign for president and will instead endorse former Vice President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee. She is slated to appear at Biden’s rally here in Dallas tonight at Gilley’s Downtown.

As the New York Times points out, Klobuchar did well in the recent New Hampshire primary, coming in ahead of both Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, but lagged significantly behind the other candidates elsewhere. She had earned seven delegates since primary voting began.

Klobuchar’s announcement comes less than 24 hours after former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg — the first openly gay presidential candidate to mount a viable campaign — announced he was ending his campaign and throwing his support behind Biden, too. That leaves Biden and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg as the only “moderate” candidates still in the race, with Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren as the “progressive” candidates. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii is still in the race, but has not earned any delegates so far and is, at this point, a very minor blip on the presidential candidate radar.

— Tammye Nash