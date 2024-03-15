Celebrate the best of the best in North Texas March 21 at the RVA Winners Announcement Party

This year, 2024, is turning out to be a banner year for Dallas Voice. For one thing, we will be celebrating our 40th anniversary all year long, with our commemorative 40th anniversary issue hitting stands on Friday, May 10. And the very next day — Saturday, May 11 — we are throwing ourselves a big birthday bash (watch for those details, coming soon).

But before we start the birthday celebration, we will be celebrating the best of the best — our Crown Jewels of North Texas — with our annual Readers Voice Awards issue, hitting the streets on March 22. But if you want to get ahead of the game and be among the first to see the 2024 RVA winners, then you want to be at The Rose Room, inside S4, on Thursday night, March 21 for our first-ever Readers Voice Awards Winners Announcement Party.

“The Readers Voice Awards issue has been one of our largest and most popular issues each year since our very first RVA issue was published in 2006,” said Dallas Voice Publisher Leo Cusimano. “But this year, as we look forward to our 20th annual RVA issue in 2025, we decided to take this another step forward. This year, instead of just putting the RVA issue out on the streets on Friday, March 22, we wanted to do something to really honor and celebrate our winners.

“After all,” Cusimano added, “when the people have chosen you as the best of the best, as the Crown Jewels of our North Texas community, you deserve to be celebrated!”

Doors open for the RVA Winners Reveal Party at 5:30 p.m. in the Rose Room (inside S4 at 3912 Cedar Springs Road). It will be hosted by Cassie Nova and will include the announcement of the winners, presentation of plaques and a show featuring some of our top drag performers. You’ll also get the 2024 RVA issue of Dallas Voice, hot of the presses before we even put the papers out on the street on Friday morning.

There will be light bites from Big Al’s Smokehouse and, for dessert, liquid nitrogen ice cream prepared and served on site by the crew from Yelibelly Chocolates. And of course, the Rose Room staff will be serving up your favorite cocktails to go with everything else.

“We have been planning this for months,” Cusimano said, “and we are very excited that the time for the party is finally here. We look forward to gathering Thursday night with our families and friends, our readers and our advertisers and everyone else who can make it. So put it on your calendar, and we will see you there.”

Visit the Readers Voice Awards Winner Announcement Party event page on Facebook to RSVP. RSVP is not required to attend, but it will help us plan!

— Tammye Nash