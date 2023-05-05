While much of Florida is mired in anti-LGBTQ hate, Orlando remains a welcoming oasis

I have long loved Florida. My grandma lives there. Disney World is there. The beach is there. I’ve been there on too many trips to count.

I am devastated about the current political climate there, which has gotten so bad for our LGBTQ community that Equality Florida has issued a travel warning suggesting that LGBTQ folks either not go to Florida or to be very, very careful if they do go.

Some people are responding by not going and suggesting that others do the same, boycotting by withholding their travel dollars. I get that. But I personally have another method. I like to celebrate and visit the places that are doing it right in hopes that other areas will see the effect of their hateful behavior and rhetoric. I want Floridians outside of places like Orlando and Key West to see how you can thrive when you open your arms to everyone.

I recently visited Orlando and could not have felt more welcomed or safe. I reached out to the tourism bureau in Orlando about this issue, because I was curious about whether that was intentional. It turns out, it most certainly was.

“Orlando has always been and will continue to be a diverse, welcoming and inclusive community, leading us to being the number one visited destination in the U.S., “ said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. “Our growing reputation among LGBTQ travelers has much to do with the diverse, accepting and inclusive nature that welcomes visitors from all over the world and all walks of life. We are also a pioneer in LGBTQ tourism, having hosted the world-famous Gay Days since 1991 and an exciting lineup of high-profile LGBTQ events and celebrations year-round.”

So, I will keep going to Orlando.

Apart from all of the terrific things there are already, there always seems to be something new to experience in Orlando from dining to park attractions to shopping to sightseeing. They are certainly staking their claim in the dining arena; Michelin has announced eight new Orlando restaurants under consideration when they announced their updated FL Guide, including Toledo at Coronado Springs, Twenty Pho Hour, Victoria & Albert’s, Doshi, Edoboy, Kaya, Juju and Otto’s High Drive.

And they are making their mark when it comes to transportation, too. Starting this summer, the Brightline Train located at Orlando International Airport in Terminal C, will connect travelers from Orlando to Miami with stops in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Brightline offers touchless ticketing, in-station lounges, free WiFi and bars and restaurants at every station.

It’s hard to decide where to stay when you go to Orlando. On my most recent visit, I stayed at the super-chic Lake Nona Wave Hotel, which is surprisingly close to the airport but is most decidedly not an airport hotel. Its rooms are artfully decorated and fabulously appointed. Their in-house restaurant BACÁN has out of this world Latin cuisine and a drink menu to live for. Do not miss the short ribs or the Heart Beatz cocktail from The Living Room bar.

Just behind the hotel is the coolest sculpture garden and a few steps away is the Lake Nona Performance Club where I took my very first aerial yoga class. Let’s just say what I lacked in skill, I made up for in enthusiasm. A few blocks down is Boxi Park, which is just what it sounds like — a park of boxes — or, in this case, shipping containers that are now restaurants and bars. They host live music and other events, and I had a blast listening to Zydeco and eating way too much.

I also stayed at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort. Their beautiful rooms and over-the-top suites will make anyone feel like a Disney prince or princess. But here’s the cool part: Although there are plenty of hidden Mickeys and super upscale Disney goodies for sale in the shops, you’d never know this was a Disney-related property. It’s all about luxury and service, and you can make it as Disney or not Disney as you like. If Disney is on your agenda, there are luxury buses at the ready to take you to and from the park.

Their Michelin-starred restaurant Capa, with lesbian chef Malyna Si at the helm, is stupendous, and the 17th-floor rooftop location allows you the perfect Disney fireworks view. Their Spanish-influenced menu left me wishing I could have eaten there more than once on my stay. Next time though, I am not sharing my Delmonico, which was Platinum X Wagyu. Not even the full 12 ounces would have been enough to my mind.

They have a gorgeous spa, naturally, and I was lucky enough to get a princess make-over, generally reserved for the kids. But who doesn’t want to feel like royalty?!

Outside of enjoying my fab hotels, I also went swimming with sharks and with dolphins — not both at the same time, of course — and relaxed in a private cabana at Discovery Cove. I soaked in suds and enjoyed the best nap of my life in a hay bed at Beer Spa Orlando. I tasted delicious coffees and had the best shakshuka at this little café called Barnies Coffee & Tea Co., and taking in the sites. And I heard the best awful dad jokes on the Winter Park Scenic Boat Tour.

Other not-to-be-missed spots include The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, The Monroe, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, The Pinery and The BANDBOX Orlando for art and theater and music and food. There are just too many places to list — and I didn’t even hit Disney on this trip because my daughter wasn’t with me. She would have my head if I went without her.

So, yes, if you go to Florida, be careful. But I could say that about all too many places these days. Just keep in mind, just like we don’t boycott every fast food restaurant because Chick-fil-a donates to anti-LGBTQ causes or every craft store because Hobby Lobby does the same, it doesn’t make sense to boycott an entire state when so many areas continue to fight the good fight. They deserve our support because they give us theirs.

