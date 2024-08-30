Tim Miller

Looking for a thoughtful space to discuss politics? The Wyly Theater is hosting An Evening with The Bulwark on Thursday, Sept. 5. The minds behind the podcast will come together in person to share political insights as well as some hope with the audience.

The Bulwark started back in 2019 to defend democracy and provide honest political commentary. It is a completely reader-supported publication, so no one is beholden to any sponsor or political party.

Tim Miller, one of the hosts of The Bulwark podcast, is a gay former Republican who was doing work in the party back in 2016. He was adamantly anti-Trump, and, as such, became disillusioned with the party when Trump was elected.

Miller joined The Bulwark as a writer, and then moved to hosting the daily podcast. He spoke with Dallas Voice about leaving the Republican party and the upcoming event.

Dallas Voice: What makes The Bulwark unique? Tim Miller: The first is that two key players are LGBTQ former Republicans — me and Sarah Longwell. Initially, I think we drew more libertarian readers, but now we cover a broad spectrum. Our site runs the gamut. We stand very socially progressive, against the authoritarian elements that have taken over the Republican party.

There is a lot of dialogue within the site, so it is a place for people to think critically.

What can people expect at the event? We will have an open conversation on the news of the day and the bigger political picture. It will be a panel of former republicans, including Sarah Longwell, Bill Kristol and Sonny Bunch. Former Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger will be our featured guest. He voted to impeach Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection.

We’ll discuss how we are thinking about things now and how our views have changed.

We usually stay around and have meet-and-greets with the audience. It’s a cool gathering place for people who don’t feel like they have a political home. You can discuss with other people who are thoughtful and hash out ideas.

The community element has been noteworthy, and everyone talks afterward. It’s really encouraging to see that people want to engage. There’s something about us being former Republicans who are super reflective and open to changing our views that frees other people to be more open.

What was it like for you leaving the Republican party after Trump was elected? As someone who has come out as gay, I feel like it was good practice for leaving the Republican Party. I come from a very religious family, so I knew what it was like to reveal something that would disappoint them. It was also super freeing, shedding my political identity.

I took something that had been part of my identity, reflected on it and spoke out. Now I’m able to speak freely and say what I really think. Sometimes I’m wrong and change my views. There were people that were mad, but being yourself and being honest is good for the soul and your emotional well-being.

What advice do you have for readers looking for reliable information this election season? It’s tough to sort through everything. There are so many sources. Independent outlets are some of the best places to look. Try a lot of sources and look for someone telling you what they think and not what you want to hear. If someone is only telling you what you want to hear, they’re lying to you.

You also have to process what they say through what you think their angle is. There are a lot of queer and gay influencers out there speaking the truth on social media. I suggest finding commentators that resonate with you.

What we offer at The Bulwark is a place where you’re getting an authentic view. We have nothing to angle for, and you can trust we are telling you what we really think.

What is your view on the political landscape of Texas? It’s definitely a backslide in states like Texas. Ten years ago, it felt like we were moving toward a trajectory of progress that was inevitable, but it feels different now. Every change feels one step forward and two steps back. The transgender community is most at risk in the state if Republicans stay in power.

One area that is super important is the fights over schools. I have a daughter going into first grade, so it’s a personal issue for me. Teachers should be able to discuss things in age-appropriate ways without leaving out the LGBTQ community and people of color. I think people are waking up to the fact that all parents have a say in education, and the thing you should be most scared about is far right bigots taking control of education.

In this difficult political season, how are you practicing self-care? Ha! There’s not a lot of self-care happening in 2024. I moved to a blue city in a red state because I wanted to make friends and be in a community where I could go and enjoy my time. I think it’s important to not completely consume yourself with politics. You have to find a balance. Talk about music and food and life and avoid the spiral of doom scrolling.

For more information visit ATTPAC.org/Event/An-Evening-with-the-Bulwark.