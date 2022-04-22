Cody Hoya

North Haven Gardens is home for general manager Cody Hoya

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

rich@dallasvoice.com

Nine years ago, Cody Hoya landed what could be his dream job. The horticulturist wasn’t intending to pursue a retail career, but North Haven Gardens was a different story for him. The local favorite for area gardening enthusiasts, plant parents and the like was less of a nursery to Hoya and more of an institution with a welcoming, friendly culture.

But his appreciation of North Haven’s history and environment started well before the 43-year-old began his tenure as general manager; he first joined the team as a salesperson when he was 25.

“I didn’t think I wanted that, but they were hiring, and I found that it was an operation dedicated to the science of horticulture and represents how to succeed in this area,” Hoya said. “That they were education and information driven really appealed to me.”

Originally from the Houston area, Hoya always knew he wanted to work with plants. Come allowance day, he’d ride his bike to the nursery to buy plants. Then he received his degree in Landscape Ecology at UT Austin and went on to manage private estate gardens, such as the John Ferry Garden.

But then he felt the need for a change.

“I thought, ‘My sister lives in Dallas; maybe I can go up there,’” Hoya recalled. “I literally pulled up in my U-Haul and then drove over to interview at North Haven.”

He appreciated that the advisor there required that sales people be trained horticulturists. Also, he was hired.

Clearly, North Haven is more than what people may think. To start with, consider it’s longevity.

“It’s really neat to look at how this place has grown with the city of Dallas and the history of this place in Preston Hollow,” Hoya said. “It was here before roads were paved, and we have ads that date back to 1951.

“Plus, the founder was one of the driving forces behind the Dallas Arboretum being founded. They have a plaque honoring Ralph Pinkus,” he added.

The foundation and history of North Haven is something to behold. But the nursery’s focus on honoring plant sciences was an added bonus for Hoya.

Still, he moved on to another job elsewhere: “I left to join ClubCorp and became the horticulturist specialist at Brookhaven Country Club,” he said. “But I always said if the GM spot at North Haven ever opened, I’d definitely consider it. So when my predecessor was ready to leave, she tapped me for the job.”

During his time away from the nursery, Hoya had maintained a relationship with North Haven. He taught classes, helped with merchandising and more. He had a close relationship with his predecessor, who was also his mentor, and he knew the family that owned the place. Bringing him back into the fold seemed only natural, and he was interested.

Fast forward to now, and, as general manager, he’s intent on perpetuating the family-type culture the place cultivates.

“As general manager, I really want to strengthen the sense of culture and interpersonal relationships and just make it a proud place to work for,” Hoya said. “This is an incredible team with sincere camaraderie.”

The last few years have been challenging for the shop and center. A tornado leveled the nursery in 2019, and it was hit again — less severely, thankfully — in 2021. Then there was a pandemic.

The bounce-back, though, has been all good.

“Retail is fully operational, and last year we broke all records. Gardening and plant interests really grew when people decided to improve their surroundings during the pandemic,” he said.

They did not replace the gallery when they rebuilt after the tornado, but they did open a gift shop and are determining how to develop the back property.

“The third-generation family [members] are invested in the aesthetics of the place and have big concepts and ideas,” Hoya said.

Part of the culture that Hoya appreciates is North Haven’s diversity — not just in plants and flowers, but in the makeup of its staff.

“This has always been an accepting place, and there’s an authenticity to it. We have people of color, trans employees and various orientations. I’m gay, and other staff members are, and we’ve always had this close relationship with the local queer community. And I am certainly proud of that,” he said.

Visit North Haven Gardens at NHG.com.