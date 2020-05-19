Côtes du Coeur, the American Heart Association’s premiere local fundraising event, originally set for June 6, will be going virtual on Thursday, June 4, the organization announced today (Tuesday, May 19) via email.

According to the email, the AHA has been “closely following the guidance from the CDC and state and local health officials on how to best proceed with upcoming events” since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis. They chose to go virtual with the fundraiser because “The health and safety of our guests, volunteers, donors and staff continue to be our top priority.”

During its 28-year history Côtes du Coeur has had more than 25,000 attendees and has raised more than $42 million for the American Heart Association.

“On Thursday, June 4, sponsors and supporters of Côtes du Coeur will share in a collective virtual celebration and hear from American Heart Association’s CEO Nancy Brown on the impact contributions have in moving the American Heart Association’s mission forward,” the email noted.

For more information or to donate, visit Heart.org/dallas.