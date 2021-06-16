Amelia Court, Parkland’s largest HIV clinic, has moved as of June 14 and has changed its name. Since Amelia Court was the street the old clinic was located on and the new clinic is no longer on Amelia Court, the clinic has a new name.

The new name is ACCESS, which is an acronym for Adult Comprehensive Care and more words we can’t really remember. (Not just me, but Parkland employees can’t either).

The new office is on the second floor of the new Moody Outpatient Clinic building. All phone numbers are the same and staff is the same. The new Amelia Court, I mean ACCESS, can be accessed from Maple Avenue or Motor Street, I mean Medical Center Drive. (I don’t deal well with name changes, so until we’re used to it, I’ll use both names).

What’s new is lots more room than the old clinic had, latest equipment and new furniture. It’s conveniently located near labs and pharmacy for best service. And there’s a huge new parking garage right next door that fronts on Maple Avenue with a covered walkway to the building.

— David Taffet