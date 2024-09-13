Alyssa Edwards, center in white, represents the U.S. in ‘Drag Race Global’

Texas drag queen represents the U.S. in ‘Drag Race Global All Stars’

YOLANDA LENGE | Special Contributor

GLAAD Communications Director

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars premiered Aug. 16, featuring beloved queens from various countries who will each represent their countries as they vie for the prestigious title of “Queen of the Mothertucking World.”

The winner will receive a grand prize of $200,000 and a coveted position in the “International Pavilion” at the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Representing the U.S. is Alyssa Edwards of Mesquite, a multifaceted entertainer known for her work as a choreographer, drag performer and television personality. Alyssa commenced her drag career at the renowned Rose Room, located on the upper level of Station 4 in the iconic Dallas Gayborhood. This venue has been the starting point for numerous Texans starring in RuPaul’s Drag Race over the years, including Shangela, Asia O’Hara and Kennedy Davenport.

Today, the Rose Room — led by show director Cassie Nova, another Texas drag icon — has become an essential stop for many of the nation’s leading queens on their tour circuits.

In 2012, Alyssa was selected as one of 14 drag queens to participate in the fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. She quickly rose to prominence in the cast, thanks to her honest confessions, impressive tongue-pops and distinctive personality.

In 2016, Alyssa returned as one of 10 contestants in Season 2 of Drag Race: All Stars, captivating the audience and securing a fourth-place finish. She spoke with reporters recently at the Statue of Liberty in New York City, promoting the latest Drag Race show.

Alyssa discussed the premiere season, emphasizing that the show is a celebration of drag, and that queens from around the world have inspired her to abandon traditional performance norms and embrace authenticity without apology.

Alyssa revealed that this season, viewers will witness a fresh perspective from the queens, with the competition being more intense than ever before.

As a native Texan, in a state where regressive forces continue to try and push the LGBTQ community back into the closet, including legislation targeting drag performers, Edwards expressed her solidarity with the LGBTQ community.

While LGBTQ Texans today face an ever-growing roster of restrictive legislation — including bans on books and laws targeting health care for transgender people — Edwards encouraged her fellow Texans to “embrace your true self, take pride in who you are, and walk confidently with your head held high.”

Choosing Alyssa Edwards as the representative for the United States in this season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Global All Stars was a deliberate decision made in the context of this election year. Hailing from the South, where numerous laws aimed at restricting the rights of the LGBTQ community have been passed in recent years, Alyssa embodies the resilience of valuable LGBTQ individuals who deserve recognition and visibility. She secured a position in the top two during the season’s premiere episode, showcasing a powerful lip sync that signaled her determination to compete for the title and indicating that her performances will continue to improve.

Alyssa’s presence in the new series underscores the message that, regardless of the prevailing legislative climate, the voices of queer individuals will not be silenced and ensures that all voices will be amplified and represented.

In celebration of the new series, MTV, home of the flagship RuPaul’s Drag Race series, and World of Wonder have partnered with All Out — an international organization that fights for LGBTQ+ rights around the world — making a $100,000 donation to start the new fund.

The series is streaming now on Paramount+ and will also be available on Paramount+ in Latin America, Brazil, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria beginning Sept. 20, and in France the following day, with Japan to follow later this year.