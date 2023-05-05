In 36 hours since announcing his bid to challenge Sen. Ted Cruz in the 2024 election, Rep. Colin Allred said he had raised $2 million.

“Together, we set a record for this cycle raising the most in the first day of a Senate campaign,” Allred wrote on Twitter.

Allred announced earlier this week he would not run for re-election to the U.S. House seat, but instead would challenge Cruz.

“I’m running for U.S. Senate because Texans deserve a Senator whose team is Texas,” Allred wrote. “Ted Cruz only cares about himself.”

He posted pictures of Cruz at the airport on his way to Cancun during the freeze.

Cruz responded to Allred’s announcement calling the Dallas Democrat insignificant and said they had never met.

— David Taffet