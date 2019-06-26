UPDATE:

After reviewing a video recording of the incident, Lee Daugherty updated his description of his assailant:

B/M 40s, mostly bald with some lower hair, silver facial hair, black T-shirt, black sunglasses, black Adidas backpack, jeans, grey sneakers, left on a black huffy-style bicycle and carrying Lee’s fashionable red bank bag.

And Daugherty reports he got the fashionable red bank bag back. He found it “in alley minus money of course.” (picture below)

ORIGINAL POST:

Lee Daugherty was opening his bar Alexandre’s on Cedar Springs Road when he was robbed.

As he was opening the patio area at about 9:45 a.m., Daugherty said a man came in an asked for a glass of water. Daugherty told him he wasn’t opened yet. The man said he just wanted a glass of water. Daugherty told him, “Sure. Give me a couple of minutes.”

The man said “Fuck you,” and reached over the bar and grabbed a red bank bag with his cash deposit.

Daugherty said he was fine and it was lucky the bar doesn’t do much cash business. He said he will get a picture of the man off his camera. Until then, he described the assailant as a black man in his 30s, dreds and black t-shirt. He rode off on a black huffy-style bicycle.

— David Taffet