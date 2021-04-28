Alexandre’s on Cedar Springs Road will reopen on May 1 at noon.

“And it’s under the same management. Sorry,” said bar owner Lee Daugherty.

The bar will have been closed 410 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It has been a hard time for the entire hospitality industry, and with much financial, mental, and physical stress on its workers,” Daugherty said. “Alexandre’s was fortunate very early to prepare, successfully fundraise, and navigate government programs allowing rent and minimal overhead to be paid throughout, but more importantly basic income and health insurance for workers.”

Daugherty was outspoken throughout the pandemic about the need to protect workers of the industry — to maintain higher federal unemployment benefits and for bar owners to either remain closed or to follow extremely strict health protocols to keep workers and guests safe.

Over the last year, much work was done to prepare the bar for when it reopened — from small things that needed fixing for awhile to safety upgrades to ventilation and equipment for operation under health guidelines.

All Alexandre’s employees agreed that everyone who works at the bar must be vaccinated before it would reopen.

Alexandre’s will enforce strict health protocols, including reduced occupancy, masks while entering or moving and during table-side service. Live music will return later.

Daugherty said some things won’t change. He listed, “Our award-winning cocktail program, progressive pay and labor practices and advocacy, and our highly-trained bartender staff and service.”

Some things will be different for worker and guest safety.

“We are excited to serve again, we are excited to relaunch the biggest little bar on the Strip, and we are excited to see everyone again after such a long hard year,” Daugherty said.

— David Taffet