Lee Daugherty, owner of Alexandre’s on Cedar Springs Road, announced today vide social media that he has signed a lease on the space next to the bar, formerly occupied by a donut shop, and will be expanding into that space and adding food service.

“We are tremendously excited for this opportunity,” Daugherty wrote in a post to Facebook. “While it will be a hectic next couple of months, we really want to make this a community project and look forward to everyone’s input, ideas and building a bigger and better best little bar on The Strip. Here we go!”

Alexandre’s,, located at 4026 Cedar Springs Road, specializes in classic cocktails, seasonal menus and live local music. For the complete menu and entertainment schedule, visit the website here.

— Tammye Nash