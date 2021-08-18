The Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Funds and LifeWalk’s Team Metro are bringing their “Night of Stars” fundraising event back, with North Texas drag star A’Keria Chanel Davenport heading up the stellar array of entertainment on deck for the show, coming Saturday, Sept. 11, to The Rose Room inside S4.

Cassie Nova is emcee for the event, which will also feature Jada Pinkett Fox, Candi Carroll, Linze Serrell, Jenna Skyy, Sienna Silver, Devon DeVasquez and Gloria Devine.

A’Keria, a member of DFW’s legenday Davenport family, made the top four in Season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, then returned this year to Drag Race All Stars 6, finishing in eighth place in a VERY talented field of competitors. A former Miss Black Universe titleholder, she made a name for herself on Drag Race Season 11 with quick comebacks and funny one-liners, not to mention her rap lyrics: “Body of a Goddess, face of Aphrodite. She’s a new bitch, Miss Ass Almighty. Davenport Diamonds just can’t be stopped. She twerked her way straight to the top.”

Tickets start range from $25-$250, available online now at GDMAF.org. Reserve seating is available in the Silver and Bronze VIP packages, and all VIP ticket holders will be invited to a reception before the show with appetizers and access to a meet-and-greet with the performers.

All funds raised going towards LifeWalk 2021, which in return benefits Prism Health North Texas, HIV/AIDS patients and organizations like GDMAF all across the DFW Metroplex.

Night of Stars is sponsored by Caven Enterprises, Station 4 Rose Room, AHF Pharmacy, GILEAD, Wild Roots, The UPS Store on Cedar Springs, Sara’s Secret/Condoms to go, Doug Boster Catering, Avita Pharmacy, John Deluna Designs, Warwick Melrose Hotel, Divas & Dj’s, and the Dallas Voice.

— Tammye Nash