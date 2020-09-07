AIDS Interfaith Network holds its One Meal Matters food drive Saturday, Sept. 12, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at Kroger grocery store, 4142 Cedar Springs Road. Shoppers at the store during that time are encouraged to purchase extra items to donate to the AIN Meals Program.

Noting that going hungry is a threat to the immune system and to physical and mental health, AIN officials said in a statement, “Every single thing we collect will get distributed through the AIN Meals Program; the need is great.”

For more information, contact Miranda Grant at info@aindallas.org.