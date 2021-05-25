Ahead of the Curve, an award-winning documentary featuring Melissa Etheridge, Lea DeLaria, Jewelle Gomez and Curve magazine founder Franco Stevens, will debut theatrically at IFC on May 28 in New York City and on June 1 simultaneously, on Home Video, Digital Platforms, DVD and STARZ. The film is directed by Jen Rainin and Rivkah Beth Medow, (Bartlett, Being George Clooney) and executive produced by Lindsey Dryden (Trans in America, Unrest).

The documentary tells the story of Franco Stevens’ efforts to launch Curve magazine in 1990 with a handful of credit cards and a lucky run at the horse track.

“A visionary and unapologetic celebration of lesbian life from cover to cover, Curve quickly became the best-selling lesbian magazine in the world,” a press release about the film noted. “Decades later, in the wake of a disabling injury, Stevens learns that Curve will fold within the year and questions the relevance of the magazine in the face of accelerating threats to the LGBTQ community. To forge a path forward, Stevens reaches out to leaders working in today’s queer spaces to understand how Curve can continue to serve the community.”

Franco explores questions of lesbian visibility, legacy, intersectionality and current day issues through interviews with contemporary LGBTQ tastemakers, activists and “celesbians,” along with archival footage recounting the formation of the magazine.

Hollywood Reporter has praised Ahead of the Curve as “accomplished, insightful and deeply moving,” (The Hollywood Reporter) and Forbes called it “a celebration” that “made being a lesbian feel like something to revel in.”

The film had its World Premiere at the 2020 Frameline Pride Showcase, followed by festival screenings including Outfest and Newfest. The documentary received numerous awards, including the Jury Grand Prix award at Montreal’s Image+Nation film festival and the Audience award at aGLIFF.

Rainin said, “Much more than a groundbreaking publication, Curve became a lifeline for the lesbian community in the 1990s. The film draws a through line to the queer BIPOC leaders doing this work today.

“However,” she continued, “like many inspirational LGBTQ icons and pioneers, especially women, trans and non-binary people, Franco’s story remains largely unknown. Releasing in time for LGBTQ Pride month will bring her story to an international viewing audience, increasing awareness of Franco’s legacy and encouraging conversations about the value of preserving and uplifting LGBTQ stories today.”

Medow added, “One of the reasons that Franco started the magazine was to say, ‘Our community is not a monolith; we are every color, every shape, every race, every size, every age, every ability – and we’re all strong and beautiful!’

“With this release we’ll be able to reach a much wider audience and have those intergenerational conversations that are critical to creating a safer, more inclusive world,” she said.

Ahead of the Curve will be available to rent and purchase digitally on Apple TV, Google Play, FandangoNOW, VUDU and WolfeOnDemand.com. Bonus features exclusive to the DVD include extended interviews with Franco Stevens, Melissa Etheridge, Lea DeLaria and Jewelle Gomez. STARZ will premiere the documentary June 7, at 8 p.m. central.

— Tammye Nash