Things are gonna get spooky in downtown Dallas as The Adolphus Hotel presents a Haunted Halloween Drag Brunch in The French Room on Sunday, Oct. 25, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The show will feature Tasha Kohl with Kelexis Davenport Ra’jah D OHara.

The menu includes a pastry tier, a breakfast plate with quiche, greens, crispy potatoes and breakfast meat, yogurt with fruit, sweets and tea cakes, coffee and bottomless mimosas. There will be a full cash bar available, and valet service is included.

Price is $72 per person. For tickets visit Adolphus.com/Event/Halloween-Drag-Brunch.