After the mayor and council were sworn in on Monday, June 17, the council met for a brief session to elect leadership.

Councilman Omar Narvaez made the first motion, nominating Adam Medrano to be mayor pro tem, and he was elected unanimously. In his previous term, Medrano was deputy mayor pro tem.

Councilman Adam McGough replaces Medrano as deputy mayor pro tem.

Traditionally, when there is a white mayor, an Hispanic and a black member of the council are elected mayor pro tem and deputy mayor pro tem. Since Mayor Eric Johnson is black, the mayor pro tem and deputy mayor pro tem are Hispanic and white.

For the first time since 2000, the council is majority minority with four black members including Johnson and five hispanic members.

— David Taffet