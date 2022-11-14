Whoa. Sandra Bernhard will be performing live in Texas for the first time in like 10 years.

On Sunday, the actor and comedian announced a Dallas appearance among her performances in Texas. She will appear at The Granada Theater on Dec. 2. Other Texas shows include San Antonio on Dec. 3 at the Fiesta Youth Benefit and in Austin on Dec. 4.

The bisexual performer will bring her Bern it Down show to town with a full band for a night of comedy and music before her tour takes her throughout the next year across the country and overseas.

Notable past live stage shows which she has performed both on and off-Broadway include I’m Still Here, Dammit, Everything Bad and Beautiful, #blessed andher landmark show Without You I’m Nothing.

This current tour adds to Bernhard’s acclaimed streak of late with roles in high-profile shows such as Pose and American Horror Story NYC as well as a recent appearance on Netflix’s Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration earlier this year. Plus, she continues to host her award-winning radio show Sandyland on SirusXM.

Tickets are available here.

–Rich Lopez