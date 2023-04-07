Kirk Myers-Hill will be remembered as creator of South Dallas AIDS agency and Dallas Southern Pride

DAVID TAFFET | Senior Staff Writer

taffet@dallasvoice.com

People gathered outside Abounding Prosperity headquarters on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Tuesday morning, April 4, as news of the death of the agency’s founder, Kirk Myers-Hill, spread. As crowds filled the sidewalk in front of the building, grieving family and staff remained inside the office, asking for privacy “so we may process and mourn the loss of our beloved leader.”

Myers-Hill, who often worked nights and early mornings in his office, was found unresponsive at his desk as staff arrived on Tuesday morning, April 4.

“I am just devastated,” longtime community leader Betty Neal said when she heard the news.

Her comment was typical of the reaction by members of the Black community, government officials and leaders of other HIV organizations around DFW.

Myers-Hill founded Abounding Prosperity in 2005 in response to the growing number of cases of HIV in the Black community. As noted in a press release written by his staff shortly after his death, he “was a tireless advocate for the health and wellness of the Black family, particularly Black LGBTQ+ community members in Dallas.”

But his efforts reached far beyond that community. He coordinated vaccination and information efforts to bring the mpox epidemic under control throughout North Texas in 2022 and was recognized for his work in that area during a regional Zoom conference with the White House.

He also created Dallas Southern Pride and developed it into one of the largest Black Pride celebrations in the U.S. The weekend of events draws thousands of people from out of town and another 10,000 or so local participants for parties, ballroom events, workshops and a huge picnic.

This year’s Dallas Southern Pride is scheduled for Juneteenth weekend.

“A lot of people looked up to Kirk,” said James Gipson of the Afiya Center. “He was Dad. He took a lot of people under his wing.”

An area pastor who came by AP Inc. to pay his respects called Myers-Hill a great friend and brother. He said his contribution to the community was tremendous.

“We get credit for what Kirk did,” the pastor said.

Another person said Myers-Hill’s work “humanized HIV” and de-stigmatized the virus in the local community. “His efforts brought change to South Dallas,” she said.

Buster Snapp Craft, who first met Myers-Hill more than 25 years ago at St. Luke Community United Methodist Church, said news of his friend’s death left him in “complete shock.”

“Over the years,” Snapp Craft said in a social media post, “I watched Kirk grow in various capacities, confront some really challenging circumstances that would test his faith and eventually evolve into this larger-than-life public persona and leader. At his core, my brother Kirk was a leader. Yes, he could be very strong-willed but most visionaries are, and Kirk was a visionary extraordinaire.”

His mission

From the beginning, Myers-Hill’s goal was to get those with HIV into treatment.

Prism Health’s South Dallas clinic was located across the street from AP Inc.’s original headquarters. HIV testing was part of the original menu of services offered by the start-up agency.

Myers-Hill said at the time that often when someone tested positive, he’d walk across the street with them to introduce them to the doctor and make sure they got immediate care.

As AP, Inc. grew, it moved its headquarters a few blocks away to the corner of MLK Jr. Boulevard and 175. After Prism Health moved its South Dallas clinic to Dolphin Road, Myers-Hill rented additional space nearby to open AP, Inc.’s own clinic.

Myers-Hill fought for funding as the number of HIV cases continued to grow among the Black community. In Texas, Blacks make up 11 percent of the population, but represent 38 percent of people living with HIV.

As part of its statement to the press, AP, Inc. staff announced its offices will be closed until further notice.

Reaction

As news of Myers-Hill’s death spread, reaction came in from political leaders.

Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Omar Narvaez called Myers-Hill “a pillar in Dallas,” adding that “his legacy will live forever through his work and advocacy through Abounding Prosperity. The impact he made was felt across Dallas, and I am extremely saddened to have lost a dear friend.”

“I am saddened by the loss of Kirk Myers-Hill,” Dallas County Commissioner Dr. Theresa M. Daniel said. “He was a force in the LGBTQ community, the African-American community and the HIV-positive community. His work with Abounding Prosperity and Dallas Southern Pride gave voice and power to people who had been overlooked and ignored.

“Dallas County is a lesser place for his leaving but so much better because he was with us. May he rest in power,” Daniel added.

The reaction from those leading the fight against HIV across the region was swift.

AIDS Walk South Dallas founder Auntjuan Wiley and AIDS Services Dallas CEO Traswell Livingston both stood vigil on the sidewalk outside AP headquarters and expressed their shock at the news.

“Kirk was a good friend, and this loss is personal,” said DeeJay Johannessen, CEO of HELP Center for LGBT Health and Wellness in Arlington. ”But my thoughts are with the Black community and those he served. What a tremendous loss this is. He was a powerhouse.”

Former Legacy Cares Executive Director Melissa Grove said she was stunned and saddened by the news, and Resource Center CEO Cece Cox called Myers-Hill a mentor.

“It leaves a giant loss and heartache,” Cox said. “He contributed so many things in terms of services and programs at Abounding Prosperity.”

She called Dallas Southern Pride a significant institution and, in terms of numbers of participants and impact on the community, compared it to Black Tie Dinner and DIFFA.

“The events he created for the Black community built friendships and created organizations,” Cox said, noting that at a time when public resources weren’t going to the Black community in a proportional way, Myers-Hill got those funds redirected.

He was “an important voice for the Black community for HIV prevention and treatment,” Cox said.

Community vigil and balloon release is set for 6-8 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Trigg-Myers Prosperity Park, 2215 Warren Ave., to celebrate the life and legacy of Kirk Myers-Hill. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be directed to Abounding Prosperity, Inc.