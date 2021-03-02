Beginning next Wednesday, March 10, the Texas mask mandate will be lifted, and all businesses in the state, regardless of classification, will be allowed to open to 100 percent capacity, as per Gov. Greg Abbott, who announced the change today (Tuesday, March 2) while speaking to the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.

“Too many Texans have been sidelined from employment opportunities. Too many small business owners have struggled to pay their bills. This must end,” Abbott said. “It is now time to open Texas 100 percent.”

He noted that if COVID-19 hospitalizations rise above 15 percent for seven straight days for any hospital region, county judges can impose stricter COVID-19 mitigation strategies if they choose. County judges cannot, however, impose face mask restrictions or fines.

The Biden administration’s order mandating wearing of masks on federal property and in federal facilities remains in effect.

Abbott said that increasing vaccination numbers and a better understanding of how to manage the spread of the coronavirus have put Texas “in a far better position now,” pointing to decreasing hospitalization rates and a decreasing positivity rate as proof.

But, according to the Texas Tribune, as of Feb. 28, only 6.5 percent of Texans have been fully vaccinated, and experts say that the state is nowhere close to reaching herd immunity.

Doctors at North Texas Infectious Disease Consultants in Dallas, who have been involved in clinical trials for the Pfizer vaccine, said today they think believe Abbott has made the wrong decision in lifting the mandates so soon.

“Less than 8 percent of Texans are vaccinated,” noted Dr. Mezgebe Berhe. “It is too early to remove the mask mandate. This is experimental at best.”

And Dr. Clinton Haley called Abbott’s decision to lift the mask mandate “unfortunate.”

“This could very well increase the spread of COVID-19,” Haley said. “Face masks block respiratory droplets containing COVID-19 in not only symptomatic people, but also those who are asymptomatic. Texans’ mask-wearing efforts, along with physical distancing and hand washing, have helped the economy recover by slowing the spread of the infection and encouraging safe, but protected commerce. I encourage everyone to continue to wear masks, socially distance and practice good hand washing, knowing that the COVID-19 virus and newer, more transmissible variants, could once again raise hospitalizations and death rates in our communities, particularly since we are no where close to herd immunity at this time.”

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson issued a statement after Abbott’s announcement calling Dallasites to “continue to mask up and take precautions to slow COVID-19’s spread and mutations.”

Johnson said, “We are getting closer to achieving herd immunity, and now is not the time to let down our guard. Vaccines, masks and social distancing are the best tools we have for fighting this virus, which has claimed far too many lives in the last year.”

Congressman Colin Allred, a Democrat, said, “Texas has made progress in the fight against COVID, due in large part to statewide efforts that have limited the spread of this virus, helping to keep Texans safe and healthy. With our state just months away from widespread access to the vaccine, the governor’s move today jeopardizes the progress we have made and unnecessarily puts lives at risk. Just yesterday, the CDC noted we are facing more contagious variants and urged state leaders not to do this exact thing, which begs the question: Whose medical advice is the governor relying on?”

Allred also noted that just yesterday — Monday, March 1, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky “cautioned that we stand to ‘completely lose the hard-earned ground we have gained,’ in the fight against this virus if we let our guard down now and urged states not to roll back efforts to combat the virus.”

Zeph Capo, president of Texas chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, criticized Abbott’s decision as well, saying the governor’s “callous new orders throw our public schools, students and teachers into chaos, because it leaves open the question of whether masks will be required in all schools. TEA guidance currently says: ‘Schools are required to comply with the governor’s executive order regarding the wearing of masks.’ Meanwhile, Abbott’s new order reads: ‘Public schools may operate as provided by, and under the minimum standard health protocols found in guidance issued by the Texas Education Agency.’”

He continued, “Abbott has shirked his responsibility to stick with medical advice and clarify what needs to happen to keep our schools safe. Every top health official has stressed that even with vaccinations we need to keep using the most simple tools to stop the spread. So what does Abbot do? He rejects the most effective tool we have — masks. We have been warned by medical experts that uncontrolled viral outbreaks could lead to vaccine-resistant strains.

“This politically motivated policy decision coupled with the sheer size of Texas could very well send us back to square one in the fight to control COVID-19. We aren’t just jeopardizing Texas, but potentially putting the entire planet at risk,” Zeph said.

And Ed Espinoza, executive director at Progress Texas, said, “Every time Gov. Greg Abbott rushes to open the state, things end up getting worse. We all want things to get back to normal, but Abbott’s inability to lead harms the state’s response to the pandemic just as it harmed that state’s response to the Texas freeze. We shouldn’t have to fill ICU beds in order to fulfill Abbott’s political agenda. Texans must continue to take COVID-19 seriously and wear masks as the pandemic is far from over.”

— Tammye Nash & David Taffet