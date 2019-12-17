Organizers and participants in the ninth annual Teddy Bear Party, held last Friday night, Dec. 13, at The Fashion Industry Gallery, on Saturday morning delivered more than 3,000 teddy bears to Children’s Health, with party founder Jason Hanna noting that hospital officials told them during the delivery that Children’s Health had been running low on teddy bears — they give a teddy bear to each young patient — so this year’s donations are “are already going into the hands of kids going through the hospital.”

In addition, this year’s event raised more than $90,000 to donate to the Teddy Bear Party beneficiaries, which are: Stand Up To Cancer, Children’s Health, Family Equality Council, Equality Texas, The Trevor Project and Rainbow Roundup.

Hanna and the rest of the Teddy Bear Party board also offered thanks to iQon Productions, Bar10 and everyone who helped make the event a success. They will begin planning next month for the 2020 event, which will be the 10th annual Teddy Bear Party.

Watch for more photos from the party in the Scene section of the Dec. 20 issue of Dallas Voice.