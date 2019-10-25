Where to go and what to do for Halloween

It’s October in the gayborhood, and that means it’s time for the LGBTQ high holiday: Halloween! And while Halloween proper isn’t for another six days, you don’t have to wait to celebrate. Here are a few options for some super(natural) fun.

— David Taffet

Spooktacular

The LGBT Chamber of Commerce raises money for its scholarship fund each year with the Spooktacular Halloween party. This year’s party takes place Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 p.m.-1 a.m. at Park West (formerly known as ilume Park), 3109 Douglas Ave.

The party features DJ Corey Craig along with an open bar, professional photography and a costume contest judged by drag hostesses. Tickets are $100-500.

Halloween Block Party

Cedar Springs Road closes for the annual Halloween Block Party on Saturday, Oct. 26. Join the costume runway parade down the center of the street for official judging to find the best individual and couples costumes. Eight booths will be set up along The Strip for beer and food, and the parking lot behind S4 will have a DJ and a show featuring the cast of performers from The Rose Room.

Caven clubs celebrate Halloween

All four Caven Enterprises clubs join forces on Thursday, Oct. 31 — Halloween night — for a grand costume contest. Preliminary contests take place at TMC: The Mining Company, JR.’s Bar & Grill, Sue Ellen’s and The Rose Room at 11 p.m., with two to three winners chosen at each club. Those winners then advance to the final contest, hosted by Cassie Nova at midnight on the dance floor of S4. The contest features $1,500 in cash and prizes for first, second, third and fourth place winners.

Backlot Party at Woody’s

Jada Pinkett Fox hosts the party in the back lot on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Woody’s, 4011 Cedar Springs Road.

Dallas Eagle

Nightmare on Maple Street Halloween Party starts at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, featuring DJ C-Rail. No cover. Costume contest at midnight with cash prizes.

Marty’s

Marty’s offers a $50 cash prize for the best dressed pet at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 at Marty’s, 4207 Maple Ave.

The Round-Up Saloon

The theme for Halloween at the Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road, is Glitzy Ritzy Las Vegas, and the decorations are up. For the Block Party, the doors will be wide open. But on Halloween night the Round-Up holds a Haunted Lip Sync Battle. Customers will lip sync against host Domita Sanchez and the Saloon Girls for a cash prize starting at 10 p.m., followed by the annual costume contest at midnight that offers $150 for best individual costume and $300 for best group costumes.

Magnum

A costume contest takes place on Saturday night, Oct. 26 at Magnum, 1820 W. Mockingbird Lane. There’s no cover and free parking. The costume contest finale will be held on Thursday night when $1,000 in prizes and cash will be awarded.

Silver Pride Project’s Halloween Extravaganza

Silver Pride begins an evening of food, beer, wine, games and fun as well as a costume contest from 6-9 p.m. at Grauwyler Park Library, 2146 Gilford St. before carpooling over to Cedar Springs Road for the block party. Admission is free.

Fright Fest

Art of Torture, artists creations that will live in your nightmare, Curse of Ra, Alien Incubator and Dead Man’s Party: Hellz Bellez are the special new features of this year’s Fright Fest. Haunted attractions, scare zones, entertainment, rides and more are included in a Halloween visit to Six Flags. Runs through Nov. 3 at Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington. $59.99 plus parking.

Screams

Scarborough Renaissance Festival turns into Screams for the Halloween season with five haunted houses, each with a different theme. Walk through a haunted graveyard. There are also pubs, tarot card and palm readings and a variety of entertainment. Tickets are $32 advance and $35 at the gate. Parking is free. From 7:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. on Oct. 25-Oct. 26 at 2511 FM 66, Waxahachie. █