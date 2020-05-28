Last week, the Turtle Creek Chorale and the Cathedral of Hope choir got together in small groups on the plaza in front of the church to film the video for their new music video. Then Artistic Director Sean Baugh wove together video of five sessions of singers and about 100 voices singing separately from their homes.

After filming at Cathedral of Hope, members went home and recorded themselves singing and videoed themselves singing and sent the recordings and videos to Baugh to weave together.

The song is Stephen Schwartz’s “Beautiful City” from his musical Godspell.

— David Taffet