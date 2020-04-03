Due to COVID-19 and the Dallas County shelter-in-place order, The SPCA of Texas has made some changes to its operations and will no longer be offering adoptions or fostering until at least April 5.

There are, however, always happy stories to be told.

At the SPCA of Texas’ Russell H. Perry Animal Care Center, it was rare to see Bree let her guard down. This gorgeous dog showed some sparks of playfulness with staff, especially when they brought treats, but she was always tense underneath. She had a hard time learning to trust the staff and volunteers, and while she was happy to go on walks and get enrichment snacks, her guard was constantly up.

But that’s not Bree today. Bree went to a foster home this week, and the photos her foster family sent brought tears to everyone’s eyes. Bree smiling!? Relaxed and seeking attention? Impossible!

But it’s not impossible; it’s the magic of fostering. The SPCA of Texas can’t help but be surprised when it happens, but we admit we shouldn’t, because it happens a lot! We see animals just absolutely blossom once they get the chance to get out of the shelter environment. Staff and volunteers can give them all the love, attention, playtime and enrichment we can offer, but nothing can ever compare to a real home!

Fostering saves lives, and the SPCA of Texas is so incredibly grateful to all of our foster families.