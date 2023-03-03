Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill into law that bans many drag performances from taking place on any public property in the state and in any location where people under the age of 18 could be present. It’s not clear if the governor will be charged for performing in drag, which he described as “lighthearted school traditions” not drag. But he was in drag and on public property, unless that was a private school where he performed his “lighthearted school tradition.”

Texas state Rep. Nate Schatzline has filed a bill that would classify any place that sells alcohol and hosts drag performances as sexually oriented businesses. You know, places like Hard Rock Cafe. Or any gay bar. Pictures of the state representative in drag have also surfaced.

So it seems the best argument against these drag bills is: Don’t file an anti-drag bill or we’ll keep searching til we find video of you in drag.

Both the Tennessee governor and Texas state representative deny ever doing drag. They were childhood pranks. Harmless school traditions. Harmless. Yes, I guess there’s something both sides agree on when it comes to drag performances.

Queer News Tonight covered the story. See their video below.

— David Taffet