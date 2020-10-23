Jenna Skyy in “face” for the 2018 Dallas Voice Halloween issue.(Tammye Nash/Dallas Voice)

‘Ghoul’s Night Out’ virtual Halloween party to stream Oct. 30

It’s that time of year again, when all the ghosties and goblins and other spooky creatures come crawling out of hiding to frolic through the gayborhood, all dressed up in their best costumes. This year there will be far fewer costumed partiers making the rounds, thanks to that evil troll called COVID-19. But don’t worry, Dallas Voice has just the thing to keep your Halloween-loving hearts happy.

We call it “Ghoul’s Night Out,” and it’s a virtual party featuring some of the best entertainers around.

“We know that in the LGBTQ community, Halloween is the ‘Gay Christmas,’ and we also knew some time ago that the Halloween Block Party wasn’t going to happen this year,” noted Chad Mantooth, Dallas Voice’s advertising director and producer of “Ghoul’s Night Out.” “So we wanted to create a Halloween experience for our readers. And we hope that this show will not only entertain, but also keep those Halloween spirits alive!”

The show, which will stream online at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, is directed by Israel Luna and hosted by “The Queen of Halloween,” Jenna Skyy. The party will feature performances by Raquel Blake, Bleach, Moltyn Decadence, Gloria Devine, Jada Pinkett Fox, May May Graves, Porter Bella Graves, Layla LaRue and Dee Ranged. There will also be appearances by Peaches Christ and Willam, and some spooky tunes from DJ Drew G.

Keep an eye out for the ghosts of Halloween past, too: We’ve included archival footage, provided by Israel Luna, from Halloween on the Strip in the 1990s, complete with a trip to the Rose Room before the remodel and glimpses of stars from the past (Donna Day and Whitney Page, anyone?).

“As a media company, it is important to stay relevant and engaged with your readers. In addition, it is also important to seek out alternative revenue sources and different ways to reach your community,” Dallas Voice Publisher Leo Cusimano said. “With the success of the Dallas Voice PRIDE Party online in June, we decided to explore other opportunities. So when the annual Halloween Block Party on Cedar Springs was canceled due to the pandemic, it opened up a can of worms.

“We decided to take a bite, and Ghoul’s Night Out emerged,” Cusimano continued. “This will be a thriller and an opportunity to have a virtual Halloween house party — staying safe, of course.”

Presenting sponsor is Bud Light Seltzer. Other sponsors include Prism Health North Texas, AIDS Outreach Center and Stoli. The video will be hosted on the Dallas Voice YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzLKquBnVnmwE8LBYSQTK3w/featured?view_as=subscriber) and will be embedded at DallasVoice.com. You can also watch for the livestream on the Dallas Voice Facebook page.

— Tammye Nash