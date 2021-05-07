A quick trip results in good art, good food

It started with KAWS. I saw his work on the streets of Manhattan; I was smitten, and I wanted more. So, when I heard there was a show in Brooklyn, two things came to mind: One — I need to see it. Two — how have I never been to Brooklyn?

Since I only had time for a quick trip — 24 hours — art and food would be my focus. And I would have to get some work done while I was there. So, I was intrigued when I read that The Williamsburg Hotel had two room suites designed for just that sort of work/live need.

And, as I am still fighting the dreaded COVID weight that all too many of us onboarded over the last year, I was also intrigued to learn that the work/live suite had a LiteBoxer in it, so that I could literally fight off the pounds while I was in town.

I arrived at the hotel around noon and was immediately charmed by the chic industrial vibe of the property and the super-friendly staff. Pierre gave me the grand tour, including their shockingly large ballroom and their secret “library” that can be used for all sorts of functions and soirees.

Then it was on to the suite. It was just so, well, cool. One room was all decked out as an office, complete with a chic desk and chair, a printer, a shredder and even a French

Bulldog lamp and a giant plant.

Tucked in the corner was the LiteBoxer, and it was so much fun to work out on. I am as unathletic as they come, but even I could do it. And it made me feel so tough. I honestly loved it, and it was a great way to energize myself when I needed a break from my writing.

The bedroom was equally well-appointed, with a comfy bed and modern, industrial design elements. The suite had two full bathrooms, too, as well as two impressively-sized balconies.

The whole thing was bigger than a lot of the New York apartments I’ve been in for sure.

After settling in, I ventured out for lunch and stumbled on Vinnie’s Pizza, just a few blocks away from the hotel. Vinnie’s has the perfect classic slice as well as an impressive selection of creative — and even complicated — pizza topping combinations.

I was completely blown away by the Brooklyn Museum. For some reason, I was expecting some little gallery space. Instead, I was bowled over by a gorgeous, giant museum filled with all sorts of treasures, from the classic to the modern, including Judy Chicago’s Dinner Party. I cried when I saw it. Cried. I studied it in college and have mused on it ever since. Seeing it in person was — and I’m not being hyperbolic here — life-changing.

And the KAWS exhibit was everything I had hoped for and more. It was shocking and weird and charming and strangely sentimental and political, too. I wandered the exhibit for more than an hour and played with the Acute Art app that allows visitors to virtually add KAWS characters to the room. Really clever.

I was so glad I made the trip to see the show, partially grateful just to be back in an art museum after COVID kept us cooped up for so long.

I headed out for a quick dinner and was thrilled to find myself at Sweet Chick, just a few doors down from Vinnie’s Pizza. At first glance, you might think it’s just another chicken place, but you’d be wrong. This is good chicken. Really good chicken. Magically good fried chicken. You can get it on a waffle, a biscuit, a Martin’s Potato Roll or a salad. I both wish there was and am glad there is not one around the corner from my house.

After lunch, I needed a cup of coffee and was happy to find Kahkow USA, just steps from the hotel. I popped in and was treated to a delicious chocolate tasting along with my latte. I love really dark chocolate and really rich coffee. I was excited to found both under one roof and so close to my home base.

The next morning, I had brunch at the Williamsburg Restaurant at the hotel. I could not resist the French Toast made with brioche and condensed coconut milk and covered in fresh berries and banana. It came with maple syrup, not that you need it. It was hands down the best French Toast I have ever had in my whole life — and I’ve made and ordered a lot of French Toast.

Even though I was already full, when Chef Alberto Gomez offered to let me try his birria tacos, I could not resist. The Tijuana-style birria and consommé is served with onion, cilantro and salsa verde. I am embarrassed to say it was the first birria I had ever had — though I had been wanting to try it ever since I first heard about it. It was so good — so good that I ate all three and was sad when they were gone. I ended up being thrilled that they were my first.

It was only twenty-four hours, and I would have loved to stay longer. But I was grateful to see the KAWS show and taste all of these wonderful things and play Carrie Bradshaw for just a little while in my fabulous NYC digs. I was already planning my next visit to the Big Apple as my flight took off into the evening sky.