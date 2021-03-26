B.J. Cleveland in Uptown Players’ virtual production of “Application Pending.”

Best Theatrical Presenter

Uptown Players

There is no denying that 2020 was a TOUGH year for the entertainment industry. And local theatrical companies were, in many cases, on the toughest end of that tough year. But there were some who stepped up their game, coming up with innovations that kept their audiences entertained and the lights on, even when the lights weren’t actually on.

Uptown Players, Dallas’ LGBTQ-centric theatrical company and the winner of the 2021 Readers Voice Award for Best Theatrical Presenter, did exactly that. Uptown, founded in 2001 and now housed in the historic Kalita Humphreys Theater on Turtle Creek, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on “presenting plays and musicals that challenge audiences artistically and create greater positive public awareness and acceptance through the performing arts.

“We have learned that we need to keep our patrons engaged during difficult times,” said producer Craig Lynch, who co-founded Uptown with Jeff Rayne, of the lessons from the pandemic. “We have also learned how to produce our shows virtually on multiple platforms to keep our patrons engaged during this difficult time.

“We plan on possibly keeping this format to do some new works and readings on new plays and musicals,” he continued. “We understand there is an appetite for some virtual theater, and we hope to expand on this in the future.”

With three vaccinations already in use and more expected to come on line any day, and with President Joe Biden’s administration focused on getting those vaccines in people’s arms, hopes are high that people can begin gathering by mid-summer. And that means theaters — including Uptown Players — are looking to begin staging shows again soon.

“We are planning on producing a show — a comedy — on stage in July, if the case counts remain low and the union — Actors Equity Association — allows,” Lynch said. “We plan on finishing out the 2020 season this fall and announcing our 2021-22 season later this year. And all CDC guidelines and protocols will be followed when we open.

Uptown Players is “excited, proud and humbled” to win the Readers Voice Award for Best Theatrical Presenter, Lynch said. “We have been in contact with our patrons since the pandemic hit, and the comments have all been similar to ‘We can’t wait to come back!’ ‘We miss theater,’ and ‘We love you guys.” Receiving this award validates that support and the recognition that Uptown Players is a valuable part to them and this community.”

……………..

Best Local Arts Organization

Turtle Creek Chorale

The last 12 months have been hard on everyone — individuals as well as businesses and organizations. But for performing arts organizations, “It has been agonizing,” said Sean Baugh, artistic director of the Turtle Creek Chorale. “However,” Baugh continued, “we have learned lessons, and we have reconsidered much of what we do and why we

do it.”

For the Chorale, winning the 2021 Readers Voice Award for Best Local Arts Organization is “an acknowledgment that that thinking is valued and recognized. It shows us that the community is pulling for us to succeed — even in times where our entire product has been turned upside down.” he said.

Baugh continued, “In the end, the pandemic has forced us, as musicians, to consider the ways we present our product, and it has forced us to open new doors and try new things — which has been terrific, believe it or not. They say that ‘the mother of change is necessity,’ and we have lived this now for an entire year.”

The timing for the announcement that the Chorale has won the RVA is fitting, he said, since “we are excited to announce to our singers, and the public, that rehearsals will resume in April.

“We have reached a turning point in numbers of vaccinated members, and we are comfortable returning to singing with those folks,” Baugh said. “And we will soon announce a public, outdoor performance on June 26, which we are incredibly excited about. Watch for more information!” Receiving this award validates that support and the recognition that Uptown Players is a valuable part to them and this community.”

…………….

Best Local Performer, Best Karaoke Host

Wayne Smith

Facebook.com/WayneSmithAsCher

Best Local Drag Performer

Cassie Nova

Twitter.com/TheCassieNova

Best Local Arts Organization

Turtle Creek Chorale

3630 Harry Hines Blvd., Ste. 306

214-526-3214

TurtleCreekChorale.com

Best Theatrical Presenter

Uptown Players

3636 Turtle Creek Blvd.

214-219-2718

UptownPlayers.org

Best Performance Venue

Kalita Humphreys Theater

3636 Turtle Creek Blvd.

214-219-2718

ATTPAC.org/Your-Visit/Venues/

Kalita-Humphreys-Theater-2