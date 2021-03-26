Out of the Closet

Best Thrift Store

Out of the Closet

Everybody loves a good deal. And you can find some of the best deals around, day in and day out, at Out of the Closet Thrift Store on Cedar Springs Road. But what is it that makes the good deals at Out of the Closet REALLY good deals? It’s the fact that when you shop at Out of the Closet, you are directly helping people with living with HIV and AIDS.

Out of the Closet Thrift Store here in Dallas — and at other locations around the country — are owned and operated by AIDS Healthcare Foundation, and 96 cents of every dollar collected at an Out of the Closet Thrift Store directly funds AHF’s HIV/AIDS programs, housing services, pharmacies and free HIV testing.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation is a Los Angeles-based charity that provides medical, preventive and educational resources for patients. AHF operates the AHF Health Care Center (7777 Forest Lane, Ste. B-122), the AHF Wellness Center (3920 Cedar Springs Road) and the AHF Pharmacy — Dallas Market Center (2600 N. Stemmons Freeway, Ste. 141A) in Dallas. And in Fort Worth, the organization operates the AHF Healthcare Center (400 N. Beach St., #104).

Best Furniture

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams

11 a.m.-6 p.m., Mon.-Sat.; noon-5 p.m., Sun.

4519 McKinney Ave.

214-753-8700

MGBWHome.com/Dallas-Signature-Store.html

Best Gay Apparel [Tie]

Outlines Men’s Wear

3906 Cedar Springs Road

215-528-1955

OutlinesMenswear.com

Skivvies

4001 Cedar Springs Road, Suite C

214-559-4955

SkivviesDallas.net

