SCRUNCHIE LOVE

Gays love to be fashionable… and want their furbabies to be, as well. So a holly-themed scrunchie collar makes the perfect thoughtful gift for the dog owner whose four-legged friend has to look as stylin’ as its master.$7.98. Available at all area Pet Supplies Plus stores or

PetSuppliesPlus.com.

COLORS OF THE RAINBOW

You’re out and proud — shouldn’t your dog be? A rainbow collar from Doggie Den lets your pet be as Pride-tastic as a twink in a parade. Made with strong but soft nylon webbing, this printed fabric from Walk-e-Woo’s is durable, being both water- and dirt-resistant. Available in S, M, L and XL.

$22–$25. Available at Doggie Den Dallas, 6444 E. Mockingbird Lane or DoggieDenDallas.com.

PET ART

Pets are like children, and any pet owner will appreciate some handmade primitive art courtesy of Kathy String Art. The wood, metal and string designs, each hand crafted with a unique, distressed individuality, includes a sentiment like “pawprints on my heart” or “rescued is my favorite breed.” Designed to lay flat or free-stand on end.

$13.99. Available at all area Hollywood Feed stores or HollywoodFeed.com.

SWEDE TREAT

Even pets deserve stocking stuffers, and yours will love treats from Swedencare. Their PlaqueOff crunch dental bites, formulated with kelp, are grain-, gluten- and soy-free, and highly digestible while they fight build-up on your dog’s teeth. Available in flavors like bison and apple, bacon — and for the holidays — turkey and cranberry or chicken and pumpkin.

$7.99–$18799. Available at SwedenCareUSA.com.

HANDS-FREE SHOPPING

Love to get things for your friends but hate having to lug around all those items through the mall? At Galleria Dallas, you don’t have to. Just call or text the concierge at the Galleria while shopping, and they will stop by the store, grab your packages, secure them safely and hold them until you are ready to leave. And best of all, the service is entirely free.

For Galleria Dallas Concierge, call 972-702-7164; text 972-458-3240 or email [email protected]