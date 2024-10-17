If you are looking to add a new furry child to your family — and check out some great cars while you are at it — head on over tomorrow (Friday, Oct. 18) to Five Star Subaru, 2651 William D. Tate Ave. in Grapevine, for their Community Pet Adoption Bash, held in partnership with the Humane Society of North Texas as part of the Subaru Loves Pets initiative.

The adoption event takes place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The folks at Five Star Subaru are transforming their showroom into a pet adoption center for the day. Adoption fees will be waived, and attendees will enjoy treat bags and other giveaways. Those who adopt will receive a free new parent pet kit stocked with pet essentials.

Many of the pets who will be available for adoption were displaced by recent hurricanes and are eager to find a loving family.

Also, as part of Subaru Loves Pets Month, Five Star Subaru is sponsoring a $10,000 grant for Operation Kindness, another shelter in the area.

Five Star Subaru is joining more than 630 Subaru retailers nationwide to provide more than $3 million in critical funding, administered to shelters via the ASPCA, to local animal shelters to help cover costs like veterinary care and adoption preparation.

Five Star Subaru has longstanding partnerships with local pet shelters in the area, according to a press release announcing the event, including Humane Society of North Texas, Operation Kindness and Canine Companions. These partnerships “reflect the retailer’s commitment to the local community, which also includes partnerships with organizations like Uplift Education, LLS Red River Chapter, and more,” the press release noted.

— Tammye Nash