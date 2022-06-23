There are plenty of Pride activities happening here, all around DFW this final weekend of Pride Month (check our Plan Your Week and Gay Agenda calendars, both in print and online to get all the info). But maybe you are looking for something a little different; maybe you are looking for a Pride Adventure to wrap up the month.

If so, consider heading west to the Land of Enchantment where, notes our friend Philip B., the city of Santa Fe has a full calendar of Pride events this weekend. It will take you less than two hours to fly to Santa Fe, and while it would take longer to get there by car (a little more than nine hours), it is a beautiful drive. And surely time in Santa Fe is worth it!

So here is a roundup of Pride in Santa Fe:

• Friday, June 24

Envisioning the Future: Creating an empowered, informed and engaged LGBTQ+ community for NM

Santa Fe Community Convention Center

201 Marcy St.

1-4 p.m.

Free, live and virtual tickets available

Reservations: hrasantafe.org

• Saturday, June 25

Pride on the Plaza

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Parade and Party

• Saturday, June 25

Diversity Rocks the Block: Party and Celebration

Burro Alley

3-8 p.m.

Free (21+ only)

• Saturday, June 25

Pride After Dark: Dance and Celebration Performance Tumbleroot Brewery

2791 Agua Fria St.

8:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Tickets: $25

• Sunday, June 26

After Burn

Tumbleroot Brewery

2791 Agua Fria St.

1-5 p.m.

Tickets: $15

— Tammye Nash