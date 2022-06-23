There are plenty of Pride activities happening here, all around DFW this final weekend of Pride Month (check our Plan Your Week and Gay Agenda calendars, both in print and online to get all the info). But maybe you are looking for something a little different; maybe you are looking for a Pride Adventure to wrap up the month.
If so, consider heading west to the Land of Enchantment where, notes our friend Philip B., the city of Santa Fe has a full calendar of Pride events this weekend. It will take you less than two hours to fly to Santa Fe, and while it would take longer to get there by car (a little more than nine hours), it is a beautiful drive. And surely time in Santa Fe is worth it!
So here is a roundup of Pride in Santa Fe:
• Friday, June 24
Envisioning the Future: Creating an empowered, informed and engaged LGBTQ+ community for NM
Santa Fe Community Convention Center
201 Marcy St.
1-4 p.m.
Free, live and virtual tickets available
Reservations: hrasantafe.org
• Saturday, June 25
Pride on the Plaza
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Parade and Party
• Saturday, June 25
Diversity Rocks the Block: Party and Celebration
Burro Alley
3-8 p.m.
Free (21+ only)
• Saturday, June 25
Pride After Dark: Dance and Celebration Performance Tumbleroot Brewery
2791 Agua Fria St.
8:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Tickets: $25
• Sunday, June 26
After Burn
Tumbleroot Brewery
2791 Agua Fria St.
1-5 p.m.
Tickets: $15
— Tammye Nash