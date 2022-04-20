Dallas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman found Friday, April 8, at about 11:30 a.m. in a small lake near 9499 N. Stemmons Freeway, just north of Regal Row.

The incident is being investigated as an unexplained death.

The woman, picture in the sketch above, had three tattoos, also pictured above. One was a series of three cursive letters on the right side of her midsection, that appear to be FOE. A tattoo on her lower back reads “Destiny,” also in cursive letters. A third tattoo, this one on the interior side of her right arm, looks like a bearded leprechaun wearing a hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Derick Chaney with the Dallas Police Homicide Unit by phone at 214-283-4804 or by email at derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com. Reference case number 061355-2022.

— Tammye Nash