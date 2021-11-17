’Tis the season for merriment and good cheer. And if you want to help make the holidays a bit more cheery for an LGBTQ young person, LGBTQ SAVES has just the opportunity for you.

Founded by educator Sharon Herrera and based at the First Jefferson Unitarian Universalist Church in Fort Worth, LGBTQ SAVES’ mission is to “provide safe and brave spaces for social and personal development of LGBTQ youth” and offer physical and virtual programs that create “hope in the lives of each youth served.”

One of those programs is the LGBTQ SAVES Community Santa program. As a Community Santa, you will be given a Santa Wishlist from an LGBTQ SAVES member from which to shop for gifts. The gifts will then be given out to youth at LGBTQ SAVES’ annual holiday event on Dec. 11.

To get more information and get your Community Santa wishlist, email Bertinand Gardner at bertinand.gardner@lgbtqsaves.org and get to shopping!

— Tammye Nash