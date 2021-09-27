Screams Halloween Theme Park opens its 25th season on Friday, Oct. 1, in Waxahachie. The “totally immersive Halloween experience,” located on the grounds of what is, each spring, Scarborough Renaissance Festival, features five haunted houses, each with its own unique theme.

New this year is the “Klownz in 3D” haunted house, with Boozo the Clown and his “freakishly funny cast of zombie clowns. And yes, you do wear 3D glasses through this one. Also all new this year is the “Times Up … Maze,” which takes you on a terrifying trip through time as you try to get back to the here and now.

Returning haunted houses are “Cursed … The Witches of Terra Mythica Castle,” “Hotel D’Feers” and “Zombie Wasteland … Apocalypse.”

But that’s not all. There is also The Rottingwood Cemetery walk-through attraction, a DJ spinning dance tunes on the Screams Stage, Scary-Oke, games of skill, waxed hands, henna tattoos, palm readers, Tarot card readings, face painting, shops and more.

“Everyone at Screams is unbelievably excited to be back after the 2020 hiatus to celebrate our 25th anniversary season,” Helaine Thompson, director of marketing and communications for the theme park. “We also can’t wait for people to check out our two amazing new haunted houses. What can be more terrifying than clowns in 3D or a spine-chilling time warp maze? Plus, after being cooped up for the last year, our actors are totally amped up to scare everyone in the houses and throughout the lanes all season long — it’s going to be awesome! Its sure to be the best Screams ever; you don’t want to miss it!”

The 2021 season runs Friday and Saturday nights through Oct. 30, from 7:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. To kick off the season, there is a $5 off discount ticket offer for opening weekend, Oct. 1-2, only at ScreamsPark.com.

The single admission price is $42 at the gate and includes all five haunted houses, the Rottingwood Cemetery attraction, stage entertainment, and Scary-Oke. Fast Passes are also available for $30 online or at the event.

Screams is designed for ages 16 and up and is not recommended for small children. Protective facemasks are strongly recommended for all guests. No costumes, full face paint or Halloween and/or decorative masks are allowed.

Screams is located in Waxahachie, just 30 minutes south of the downtowns of Dallas and Fort Worth, 1.6 miles west of I35, at 2511 FM 66 on the Scarborough Faire site. Parking is free ,compliments of Bob Stallings Hyundai. Screams is sponsored by Dr Pepper.

— Tammye Nash