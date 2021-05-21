The Gay Agenda

Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

The Gay Agenda is now color-coded: Red for community events; blue for arts and entertainment; purple for sports; green for nightlife and orange for civic events and holidays.

• Every Monday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Support Group for people 50 and older meets virtually from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. led by a SMU Intern from their counseling program. A secure Zoom Room opens at 11:30 a.m. for people to join and chat. Email THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org to request the link.

• Every Tuesday: Totally Tuesdays

A night of totally fetch throwbacks hosted by Marissa Kage. Masks required. 11 p.m. at The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.

• Weekly: Frontrunners

Meet in Lee Park where the old statue stood on Wednesdays at 7:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m. for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

MAY

• May 21: Federal Club mixer

Transforming from ally to advocate. A discussion of how an in-group can advance the interests of an oppressed or marginalized out-group. To be a part of the discussion of how allies can become strategic players, visit DFWFederalClub.org.

• May 21: Tickets on sale

Bianca Del Rio will appear in Dallas on Nov. 1. Tickets go on sale today at TheBiancaDelRio.com.

• May 22: Mr. Misster Drag Brunch

A selection of champagne withmusic from resident DJs and special guests and a drag show at 2 p.m. Tickets from $25 at Eventbrite.com. Mr. Misster, 3900 Cedar Springs Road.

• May 22: Karen Chattum book signing

Karen Chattum, author of Tired of Being Tired, will sign copies of her book on AIDS awareness among black women. A portion of proceeds benefits AIN. From 1 a.m.-1 p.m. at Home2 Suites by Hilton, 1300 E Centre Park Blvd., DeSoto.

• May 22: Pilobolus in the Garden

A TITAS-commissioned site-specific work, Pilobolus in the Garden will take audience members through a physically and emotionally moving performance experience that explores the vistas of the sculpture garden while exploring the nature of nature. Nasher Sculpture Center, 2001 Flora St. at noon, 1:30 p.m. 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tickets at ATTPAC.org.

• Through May 22: Butterflies Are Free

Rover Dramawerks presents the classic comedy Butterflies are Free by Leonard Gershe at The Core Theatre, 518 W. Arapaho Road, Richardson. Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Saturdays at 3 and 8 p.m. RoverDramaWerks.com.

• May 22-23: The Wars of the Roses

Shakespeare Dallas presents a staged reading of Shakespeare’s history plays: Henry VI Part I, Henry VI Part II, Henry VI Part III and Richard III at Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre, 6000 E. Grand Ave. at noon.

• May 22-23: Dallas Black Dance Theater

DBDT’s Spring Celebration performance features guest artist Alicia Graf Mack, dean and director of the Juilliard School. The virtual performance can be streamed from Saturday at 7 p.m. to Sunday at 11:59 p.m. $30 per household. DBDT.com.

• May 23: WOOD/SHOP

The third in a series of three programs features innovative new works by Bruce Wood Dance company dancers Weaver Rhodes and Seth York at 4 p.m. on Zoom. Free. Register at BruceWoodDance.org.

• Through May 23: Cotton Patch Gospel

This rustic musical full of bluegrass, country, and gospel music is “the greatest story ever retold.” Outdoors at the back lot of The Firehouse Theatre, 2535 Valley View Lane, Farmers Branch. $36. TheFirehouseTheatre.com.

• May 25: Name and gender change workshop

Lambda Legal discusses what the process looks like in Texas to secure state and federal identity documents. Lawyers can receive CLE credit. Meeting via Zoom. LambdaLegal.org.

• May 27-29: Tenants/Tenets

TENANTS/TENETS is a futurist dance theatre performance that spontaneously generates a fully functioning society in which its community must determine their responsibility to each other, based on their individual identities, presented by Very Good Dance Theatre at the Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora St. at 8 p.m. Tickets at tickets.attpac.org/production/55208.

• May 27-June 3: Rooftop Cinema

Summer series of outdoor films at Dallas Heritage Village, 1515 S. Harwood St. May 27: Selena. May 28: The Greatest Showman. May 29: The Sandlot. May 30: Pulp Fiction. May 31: Love & Basketball. June 1 Bridesmaids. June 2: One Night in Miami. June 3: Jurassic Park. Tickets at RooftopCinemaClub.com/heritagevillage.

• May 28: Thrive Spring Fling

Garden party. Mingling, relaxing, lawn games, food, wine, music, raffles and more from 4-8 p.m. Register by 11 p.m. on My 26 at ThriveSpringFling2021.eventbrite.com.

• May 29: Musical Moments

Coalition for Aging LGBT presents a virtual concert series featuring LGBTQ artists and allies the last Saturday of the month at 3 p.m. To register, visit cfa.lgbt/musicalmoments.

• May 29: Our Odyssey

Utilizing artistic expression to stimulate increased awareness about Pan-African experiences with racial injustice, Bandan Koro and special guests will explore and engage with audiences of all ages and backgrounds about the ongoing plight for justice and equality while reinforcing our collective power to change the future experience. Strauss Square, 2389 Flora St. at 8 p.m. Tickets at tickets.attpac.org/booking/production/bestavailable/55865.

• Through May 31: A Celebration of Friendship

Artist Melanie Brannan is raising funds for the AIM at Melanoma Foundation with an exhibit that explores the meaning of friendship and the potential loss of that relationship with 20 paintings that chronicle her friendship with someone struggling with a diagnosis of nodular melanoma. From noon-5 p.m. on Monday-Friday and at all public events at Messanine Gallery at the Eisemann Center for the Performing Arts, 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson.

JUNE

• June 3: Name and gender change workshop

Lambda Legal discusses what the process looks like in Texas to secure state and federal identity documents. Lawyers can receive CLE credit. Meeting via Zoom. LambdaLegal.org.

• June 3-6 and 10-13: Hamlet Project

Shakespeare Dallas presents Hamlet Project, a world premiere performance event where actors perform a one-person interpretation of Hamlet with 16 actors given only 24 hours to prepare prior to curtain at Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre, 6000 E. Grand Ave. at 8:15 p.m.

• June 3-13: Hamlet Project

Shakespeare Dallas presents Hamlet Project. ShakespeareDallas.org at 8:15 p.m.

• June 3-July 4: The Music Man

Theatre Three presents a 10-person, boutique production of The Music Man outdoors at Coppell Senior Center

345 W Bethel Road, Coppell on June 3–13, in Oak Lawn at Union Coffee Shop, 3705 Cedar Springs Road from June 16–27 and Texas Discovery Gardens, 3601 MLK Blvd. on June 30– July 4. Tickets are $75 for a 2-person socially distant square. Theatre3Dallas.com.

• June 4-5: Dallas Pride

Dallas Pride is back with a 2021 celebration to raise awareness and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. This year’s events will take place Friday and Saturday, June 4 and 5, and will be the best version of what is possible at this time, prioritizing public health while providing numerous opportunities for LGBTQ+ people and allies to experience visibility, solidarity, and joy. In addition to the outside, in-person experiences, the event will also be streamed online for those who feel more comfortable watching from home.

Both events will be held outdoors, in the Band Shell at Fair Park, and gates will open at 7 p.m. On Friday night, the event will feature musical entertainment. On Saturday evening, a variety show hosted by entertainer Marsha Dimes will feature local and regional entertainment including Kennedy Davenport, The Fly Queens, The Sisters-in-Action, the Rose Room cast, Sister Helen Holy, and Anton Shaw, in addition to other entertainers to be announced.

• June 4-5: Cinderella

Ballet North Texas presents the story of an ordinary girl experiencing one magical night, thanks to her Fairy Godmother and a pair of glass slippers featuring Prokofiev’s jubilant score. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. Tickets at ATTPAC.org.

• June 4-5: Taste Addison

Since its inception in 1993, Taste Addison has earned a reputation for curating the most exciting collection of musical entertainment and pairing it with a menu of culinary treats that showcases the city’s celebrated restaurant history. On Friday, the David Whiteman Band covers a wide range of genres, Emerald City Band plays danceable Top 40 covers and Flo Rida sings rap. On stage on Saturday are Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show, Lit, Hoobastank, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and Third Eye Blind. Friday 6 p.m.-midnight. Saturday 2 p.m.-midnight. Addison Circle Park

4970 Addison Circle, Addison. Tickets at TasteAddisonTexas.com.

• June 4-10: Rooftop Cinema

Summer series of outdoor films at Dallas Heritage Village, 1515 S. Harwood St. June 4: 10 Things I Hate About You. June 5: Clueless. June 6: Scream. June 7: The Goonies. June 8: Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. June 9: Coming To America. June 10: Back To The Future. Tickets at RooftopCinemaClub.com/heritagevillage.

• June 5: Northaven Pride

Northaven Church celebrates Pride with its second annual parade. Decorate your car and gather in the south parking lot for a parade at 4 p.m. After the parade, stay for a picnic and a live streaming of Pride in Fair Park at 8 p.m. Northaven Church, 11211 Preston Road.

• June 5: Bloomin Ball

Benefit for AIN. Thelma Houston performs. Cocktails, silent auction, three-course seated meal with a performance by Denise Lee, after party with drinks and dancing from 6 p.m.-midnight at Renaissance Dallas Hotel, 2222 N. Stemmons Freeway. AINDallas.org.

• June 5: Reclaiming My Time on the Dance Floor

Queer dance party Pride weekend celebration with angel and special guest Don Gentry at 10 p.m. at Elm & Pearl, 2202 Elm St. Tickets at Queerriot.Eventbrite.com.

• June 5: Dallas Black Dance Theatre

The BIG Dance is Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s annual fundraiser, this year with in-person and virtual options. 8 p.m.-midnight at Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. Tickets at DallasBigDance.com.

• June 6: Reclaiming My Time on the Dance Floor

Rooftop pool party Pride weekend celebration with vibes by Angel and Dany Zalefsky from 1-7 p.m. at Canvas Hotel, 1325 Botham Jean Blvd. Tickets at Queerriot.Eventbrite.com.

• June 10: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• June 12: Queer Reads

Queer Reads is an online book club meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.

• June 12: Ashley Brundage book signing

Ashley Brundage is a trans woman and former executive director of the Tampa LGBT Chamber of Commerce. She’ll be in Dallas promoting her new book Empowering Differences at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St. EmpoweringDifferences.com.

• June 13: Catholic Pride

New Ways Ministries is hosting Catholic LGBTQ Pride with an interactive prayer service on Zoom from 2-3 p.m. central time. Register at NewWaysMinistry.org.

• June 15-17: DEI Conference

The Texas Diversity Equity & Inclusion Conference virtually brings together LGBT Chamber member businesses and other certified businesses, DEI professionals, supplier diversity professionals, employee resource group members and more.

• June 15-26: A Solitary Man: The Music of Neil Diamond

Selling over 10 million records worldwide with 38 top 10 hits, Neil Diamond is one of the best-selling musicians of all time. From halls of fame to lifetime achievements, Diamond’s career has spanned six decades and reaped dozens of awards. Casa Manana, 3101 W. Lancaster Ave. Fort Worth. Ticket start at $65 and can be purchased at CasaManana.org.

• June 18: Federal Club

HRC DFW Federal Club cocktails and conversation as members and guests meet virtually. DFWFederalClub.org for details.

• June 18: Pride Party

Virtual kick-off from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

• June 18: Name and gender change workshop

Lambda Legal discusses what the process looks like in Texas to secure state and federal identity documents. Lawyers can receive CLE credit. Meeting via Zoom. LambdaLegal.org.

• June 18: Music in the Park

Brianne Sargent & Friends String Trio performs at 8:15 p.m. at Samuell-Grand Amphitheater, 6200 E. Grand Ave. Tickets at ShakespeareDallas.org.

• June 18-20: Juneteenth Unity Weekend 2021

Hosted by Dallas Southern Pride. Free. Sheraton Suites Market Center, 2101 N. Stemmons Freeway is the host hotel. Code DSP for $89 rate. Ultimate Mega Party at Gilley’s Dallas, 1135 S. Lamar St. on Saturday from 10 p.m.-3 a.m.

• June 18-Sept. 5: Jurassic World: The Exhibition

You’ve seen the films. Now experience them in real life at Jurassic World: The Exhibition. Educational, immersive, interactive and most of all, awesome, the Exhibition will thrill audiences of all ages as they come face to face with these mighty and sometimes vicious creatures. Grandscape, 5752 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony.

• Through June 19: Rusty Scruby

Gay artist Rusty Scruby has a solo exhibit called Comfort at Cris Worley Fine Arts, 1845 E. Levee St. Suite 110. Open house on May 15 from noon-4 p.m. CrisWorley.com.

• June 19: Music in the Park

Bobby Sparks, Cure for Paranoia and The Grays perform at 8:15 p.m. at Samuell-Grand Amphitheater, 6200 E. Grand Ave. Tickets at ShakespeareDallas.org.

• June 19: Pride Party +

Virtual and on-site programming from the Dallas Arts District from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

• June 20: Pride Party +

Virtual and on-site programming from the Dallas Arts District from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Through June 20: Frida Kahlo: Five Works

Five works by Frida Kahlo from a private collection including four paintings and a drawing will be on display in the atrium on level 4 at the Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• June 22: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org.

• June 26: Musical Moments

Coalition for Aging LGBT presents a virtual concert series featuring LGBTQ artists and allies the last Saturday of the month at 3 p.m. To register, visit cfa.lgbt/musicalmoments.

• June 26: Trinity Pride

A hybrid celebration will consist of a live stream of Virtual Trinity Pride Fest on Facebook Live as well as at official Trinity Pride Partner locations throughout Fort Worth at 7 p.m.

• June 27: Turtle Creek Chorale

The Turtle Creek Chorale returns to live performance with Holidays Interrupted at 8 p.m. in the Fair Park Band Shell at Fair Park. $30. Tickets at TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• June 27-Sept. 5: Buddha, Shiva, Lotus, Dragon

The Kimbell Art Museum presents Buddha, Shiva, Lotus, Dragon: The Mr. and Mrs. John D. Rockefeller 3rd Collection at Asia Society, a collection of sculptures, bronzes, ceramics and metalwork. Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. KimbellMuseum.org.

• June 30: AIDS Walk South Dallas

Tenth anniversary AIDS Walk South Dallas 5K run/walk kicks off at 8 a.m. This year’s theme “Intensifying The Fight for Health and Rights” extends the mission which is to inspire, educate and galvanize the community of South Dallas and surrounding areas to continue to curb the spread of HIV/AIDS and assist those impacted. MLK Jr. Community Center, 2922 MLK Jr. Blvd. From $25.

• June 30: Austin & Nashville “Pride in Local Music”

The Austin and Nashville LGBT chambers of commerce join forces to produce the second Pride in Local Music, a livestream event at 6 p.m. streamed at PrideInLocalMusic.com.

• June 30: Ty Herndon

Dallas’ Ty Herndon hosts For Love and Acceptance, an online event that includes the Brothers Osborne, Kristin Chenoweth, Terri Clarke, Brooke Eden and more at 7 p.m. Central on CMT’s Facebook and YouTube channels and at F4LA.org/concert.

• June 30-July 4, July 8-11, July 15-18 and July 22-24: The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged)

Shakespeare Dallas presents parodies of the plays of William Shakespeare performed in comically shortened form by three actors at Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre, 6000 E. Grand Ave. at 8:15 p.m.

JULY

• July 4: Independence Day

• July 8: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• July 10: Queer Reads

Queer Reads is an online book club meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.

• July 16: Federal Club

The history of LGBTQ in North texas, Part 2. Dr. Stephen Pounders discusses the history of the AIDS crisis in North Texas. For information, visit DFWFederalClub.org.

• July 16: Name and gender change workshop

Lambda Legal discusses what the process looks like in Texas to secure state and federal identity documents. Lawyers can receive CLE credit. Meeting via Zoom. LambdaLegal.org.

• Now through July 10: Lonesome Dove: Photos by Bill Wittliff

Lonesome Dove — Larry McMurtry’s epic novel of two aging Texas Rangers who drive a herd of stolen cattle 2,500 miles from the Rio Grande to Montana to found the first ranch there — truly captured public imagination. The Lonesome Dove Miniseries, which first aired on CBS in 1989, lassoed an even wider audience. Capturing the sweeping visual imagery of the original miniseries, the Lonesome Dove exhibition presents classic images taken during filming by Bill Wittliff, renowned photographer, writer, and executive producer of Lonesome Dove. The images, however, are worlds apart from ordinary production stills, depicting an extraordinary union of art, literature, and history. Dupree Lobby, Irving Arts Center, 3333 North MacArthur Blvd., Irving.

• Through July 25: Cubism in Color: The Still Lifes of Juan Gris

First U.S. exhibit of cubist Juan Gris in 35 years with more than 40 of his paintings and collages. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• July 27: Name and gender change workshop

Lambda Legal discusses what the process looks like in Texas to secure state and federal identity documents. Lawyers can receive CLE credit. Meeting via Zoom. LambdaLegal.org.

AUGUST

• Aug. 3: Name and gender change workshop

Lambda Legal discusses what the process looks like in Texas to secure state and federal identity documents. Lawyers can receive CLE credit. Meeting via Zoom. LambdaLegal.org.

• Aug. 3-Sept. 5: Wicked

Dallas Summer Musicals is back with a return of the musical Wicked, a look at what happened in Oz from a different angle. The Music Hall at Fair Park. DallasSummerMusicals.org.

• Aug. 12: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• Aug 13: Name and gender change workshop

Lambda Legal discusses what the process looks like in Texas to secure state and federal identity documents. Lawyers can receive CLE credit. Meeting via Zoom. LambdaLegal.org.

• Aug. 20-21: New Media Artworks

New media artworks by Refik Anadol and Quayola commissioned by Fort Worth will premiere as the first of four major public art projects at Will Rogers Memorial Center. Free.

• Aug. 24: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org.

• Aug. 29: Songs of Strength and Survival

The Turtle Creek Chorale Small Ensemble Showcase sings about the healing power of live music that was absent as we made our way through the pandemic. Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• Aug. 30: Name and gender change workshop

Lambda Legal discusses what the process looks like in Texas to secure state and federal identity documents. Lawyers can receive CLE credit. Meeting via Zoom. LambdaLegal.org.

SEPTEMBER

• Sept. 3: Name and gender change workshop

Lambda Legal discusses what the process looks like in Texas to secure state and federal identity documents. Lawyers can receive CLE credit. Meeting via Zoom. LambdaLegal.org.

• Sept. 9: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• Sept. 14-July 10, 2022: Slip Zone: A New Look at Postwar Abstraction in the Americas and East Asia

Featuring works from the Museum’s collection, Slip Zone charts the significant innovations in painting, sculpture, and performance that shaped artistic production in the Americas and East Asia in the mid-20th century. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• Sept. 14-July 10, 2022: Bosco Sodi: La fuerza del destino

Installed in the Museum’s Sculpture Garden, this exhibition features approximately 30 sculptures by Mexico City-born, New York City-based artist Bosco Sodi. The artist’s large-scale spherical and rectangular sculptures are created from clay sourced at his studio in Oaxaca. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• Sept. 24: Awards luncheon

The LGBT Chamber’s 2021 Business & Community Excellence Awards Luncheon.

• Sept. 24: Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser

Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser perform live at The Kessler, 1230 W. Davis St. Tickets at Prekindle.com.

• Sept. 24-26: Dallas Black Pride

• Sept. 24-26: LGBTQ Outdoorfest

LGBT Outdoors camping weekend will feature hands-on outdoors workshops and that magic community building that can only take place outdoors around a campfire. Rainbow Ranch in Groesbeck.

• Sept. 25: North Texas Pride “Come As You are” Festival

North Texas Pride Foundation brings the community together to celebrate Pride in diversity. Sponsor and vendor booths, food and beverage, give aways, adult and kid activities, bands, DJ, dancing and entertainment. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saigling House, 902 E. 16th St., Plano. Free.

• Sept. 25: Texas Latinx Prid Fest 2021

From 2-9 p.m.

• Sept. 25-Jan. 9: Anila Quayyum Agha: A Beautiful Despair

Introducing a dozen new ornate works by the multidisciplinary artist, Anila Quayyum Agha: A Beautiful Despair will open this fall at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (the Carter). The exhibition debuts the latest evolution of Agha’s luminous lantern-like sculptures—two site-specific installation pieces commissioned by the Carter—alongside a corresponding series of drawings that elevate practices traditionally assigned as female handiwork, such as embroidery. Amon Carter Museum, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. Free. CarterMuseum.org.

OCTOBER

• Oct. 3: LifeWalk

• Oct. 14: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• Oct. 17-Feb. 6, 2022: Van Gogh and the Olive Groves

Co-organized by the DMA and the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam and making its world premiere at the DMA, Van Gogh and the Olive Groves is the first exhibition dedicated to Vincent van Gogh’s important olive grove series, created between June and December 1889 during his stay at the asylum of Saint-Rémy-de-Provence. Reunited for the first time, the paintings reveal Van Gogh’s passionate investigation of the expressive powers of color and line, and his choice of the olive groves as an evocative subject. The exhibition highlights exciting new discoveries about the artist’s techniques, materials, and palette that emerged from a collaborative conservation and scientific research project covering all 15 paintings in the series. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• Oct. 20: Andrea Bocelli

Legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli brings his Believe World Tour to Dallas. 7:30 p.m. at American Airlines Center. Tickets at ATTPAC.org.

• Oct. 22-24: Ben Folds

Ben Folds performs solo piano and orchestral performances he’s dubbed his “In Actual Person Live For Real Tour.” Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. BenFolds.com.

• Oct. 26: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org