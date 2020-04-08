We’ve got lots of folks out there making masks these days, either for themselves, for family and friends or, in some cases, anyone who needs one. And folks are getting pretty creative with what they are making.

Now, here’s a chance to get a big return on your creativity.

The Help Center for LGBT Health and Wellness is holding a Facemask Contest with gift cards to Uber Eats, Favor or Grubhub for the winners:

“Grab your bedazzler, sequins, paint and more to create your own face mask! Post a photo of your creation and tag us on Facebook and/or Instagram at @helpcentertx to be entered to win … a gift card to your favorite food delivery app.”

The grand prize gets a $100 gift card, and nine runners-up get $25 gift cards. Winners will be announced April 30 and contacted via direct message then have their gift card emailed to them.

For more information about the Help Center, with offices at 1717 S. Main St. in Fort Worth and 200 E. Division St. in Arlington, visit HelpFW.org.

— Tammye Nash