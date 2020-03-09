Family members are asking for help in locating their son and son-in-law, a Forney couple believed to be somewhere in Dallas.

Sarah and David Taylor said they last spoke with their son, Kody Taylor, 29, and his husband, Blake Crawford, 38, on Feb. 14. “We believe they are in Dallas,” Sarah Taylor said, but exactly where in Dallas, she and her husband don’t know.

“This mama bear is just getting a little worried and wants to know her boys are ok,” Sarah Taylor added.

She said Kody and Blake are believed to be driving their black 2012 Cadillac SRX.

David and Sarah Taylor filed a missing persons report with the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office on March 1. Anyone with information on the couple’s whereabouts can contact the sheriff’s office at 972-932-4337.

Kody and Blake: If you see this, let your folks know you are ok.