If you didn’t early vote, then be sure to head to the polls tomorrow to vote, in either the Democratic or Republican primary. Because this presidential election is an immensely important election for the LGBTQ community across the U.S. We have already seen our hard-won rights be significantly eroded, and unless we manage to change the direction of this country come November, we will lose even more of those rights.

BUT …

The presidential election is not the only important thing happening in the political arena. LGBTQ people are hard at work fighting for equality at the state and local levels, too. And if you live in Oklahoma, they need your help this week.

Freedom Oklahoma, the statewide LGBTQ advocacy and lobbying organization, is holding a Lobby Day at the Capitol on Wednesday, March 4, from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Freedom Oklahoma organizers said participants will start the day with advocacy training at 9:30 a.m. at the Capitol — 2300 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Oklahoma City — and will then break into groups starting at 11 a.m. to visit representatives’ offices.

Lobby Day and the lunch following are sponsored by Dell Technologies.

To register for Lobby Day or to learn more about Freedom Oklahoma, visit their website here.