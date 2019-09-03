“Council Member Omar Narvaez and two Council liaisons were exposed to pepper spray upon entering an elevator in route to a town hall meeting,” Dallas Police reported. “Council Member Narvaez and staff were treated onsite and released.”

The incident happened on the fifth floor of Dallas City Hall at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29. We contacted Councilman Narvaez to find out how he and his staff members were. He assured that he wasn’t pepper sprayed.

“I entered an elevator that pepper spray had been discharged inside of with my staff,” he wrote. “We had reactions of shortness of breath, rapid heart racing, heavy coughing and itchy, watery eyes.”

He said all three are OK.

“It was a little scary, but we are thankful it wasn’t worse,” he wrote. “Just another day at City Hall.”

Then the ever-shy councilman offered Dallas Voice an exclusive interview.

“Y’all know I rarely speak to the press,” he wrote.

And what would he be announcing?

“My possible announcement for future office, like POTUS,” he wrote.

Just what we need — another presidential candidate. For the sake of the country, I declined.

— David Taffet