Susan Wright, wife of the late Congressman Jim Wright, and Jake Ellzey, both Republicans, are headed into a runoff to represent Texas’ 6th Congressional District in Washington, D.C. They were the top two vote-getters in a field of 23 candidates in the gerrymandered district that stretches southeast from Dallas/Fort Worth into Ellis and Navarro Counties.

Wright brought in 19 percent of the vote, and Ellzey got nearly 14 percent. Jana Sanchez was the leading Democrat in the race, winning about 13 percent of the vote district wide.

In Tarrant County, an historically red county which skewed blue in last November’s presidential race, Sanchez received 15.70 percent of the vote, compared to Wright’s 17.37 percent. Ellzey received only 8.9 percent in Tarrant County. Democrat Shawn Lassiter was third in Tarrant County with 11.31 percent, but only 8.89 percent district wide.

