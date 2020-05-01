Resource Center shifted the process in its food pantry to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

TPIF grants helping 26 LGBT agencies provide needed services through the pandemic

DAVID TAFFET | Senior Staff Writer

taffet@dallasvoice.com

Earlier this month, Texas Pride Impact Funds suspended its normal grant-making cycle to get money as quickly as possible into the hands of LGBT agencies around the state that can provide emergency help to people who needed it.

TPIF granted a total of $120,000 to 26 agencies, including eight in Dallas and North Texas.

“We were in the very early stages of the 2020 grant cycle” when the COVID-19 epidemic hit, explained Judy Sherman, a TPIF officer and director. That’s when immediately TPIF shifted from a formal process into emergency mode.

Sherman said the board was very conscious of the needs of smaller communities around Texas as well as the major metropolitan areas. Among the groups receiving funds were Texas Tech LGBTQIA in Lubbock, Eagle Pass SAFE and River City Advocacy in New Braunfels.

“We wanted to reach out to every region in the state and send money to the largest players in the area,” Sherman said, adding that TPIF did some research to reach agencies on the front lines.

And while TPIF already had a relationship with the major agencies in Austin, Dallas and Houston, they didn’t have the same relationship in San Antonio. But they quickly discovered that MCC San Antonio was getting meals to the LGBT community in that city, so they granted the church $5,000.

In Dallas, Resource Center received $7,500 to continue its work delivering food through its food pantry and providing other services to people in need. Resource Center CEO Cece Cox said that the TPIF grant came just as the community’s need was growing and the center’s signature fundraising event was canceled.

“It does help fill the gaps,” Cox said of the TPIF grant.

Cox said when the epidemic hit, the food pantry quickly changed its model to one where food is packaged and loaded directly into cars. But the last thing they want to do is send food home that will be thrown out. Staff members, Cox said, have a good sense of what some clients can eat, so they’re careful to satisfy their preferences when possible.

The grant money, Cox continued, is helping the food pantry and other programs adapt and continue.

HIV and STD testing also continues, Cox said, along with treatment. Appointments are necessary for tests, and what can be taken care of through telehealth is handled by computer.

Both Youth First and Thrive (for older adults) programs are continuing virtually. That took additional equipment as well as some innovation.

Counseling also switched to online sessions, and case management continues, Cox said, after the county agreed to accept certain documents virtually.

“I’m a huge fan of TPIF,” Cox said. “There aren’t very many foundations or funds dedicated to LGBT needs.”

She said that not only does the foundation fund LGBT agencies doing important work, it also educates the broader philanthropic world about those needs. And TPIF is educating LGBT people and allies about the importance of giving within our community.

“We’re a giant state with huge needs,” Cox said. “TPIF’s ability to direct funds into smaller communities is something to be proud of.”

Other agencies in the area received funds as well.

Dune’s LGBT Homeless Solutions Foundation is a new Fort Worth group addressing the problem of youth homelessness in the community. TPIF granted them $5,000.

Black Trans Advocacy Coalition stages a national convention in Dallas each year, and that convention accounts for a good portion of the organization’s income for the year. The convention should have been taking place this week. Instead, the group is using its resources to get information to its members and conference attendees. The $3,000 it received from TPIF helped in that effort.

Legacy Counseling is counseling virtually. Legacy Founders Cottage helps return people to health so they can live independently again. CEO Melissa Grove said she doesn’t know what she would do if she lost any of her dedicated staff during this health crisis, so she is grateful for the $5,500 grant TPIF gave her agency. That money makes a huge difference, she said.

Rob Emery, a founding board member of Coalition for Aging LGBT, which received $5,500 from TPIF, said the money would “help us bridge that gap so we can survive.”

He said the money was more important now than ever as the group is putting together a new robust online presence. Part of the TPIF grant mon ey will be used to put the coalition’s senior housing guide online, and part will be used to keep seniors connected to combat feelings of isolation and loneliness.

“Our mission is more vital than ever because of this pandemic,” Emery said. “We continue to work to protect the lives and mental health of LGBT seniors in north Texas.”

In addition, Abounding Prosperity Inc., Dallas Hope Charities and Trans Pride Initiative each received $3,000 from TPIF.