Sometimes I have to remind myself that we’re not under quarantine. We’re under stay home. Distance to stay healthy. But staying healthy includes getting some exercise.

Turtle Creek and the Trinity Strand Trail are across from the Dallas Voice office. (Yes, I’m in the office with Leo, our publisher. Everyone else is working from home). So I walked across the street go get some fresh air, stretch my legs and catch up on the wildlife.

Usually the banks of the creek are kept mowed, but this year they’re growing wild and wildlife is flourishing. First I saw a flock of these and one stopped so I could get a picture. Anyone know what he is?

Next I headed under Market Center Boulevard and this mallard landed right by me:

Wildflowers are just coming into bloom:

And from up above, the turtles: